WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Big superstar quits, winner of Day 1 title match revealed? Update on Rey Mysterio being 'banged up' (December 31st, 2021) 

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at all the most prominent stories doing the rounds in the wrestling world.

A WWE Superstar's unforeseen decision to quit was one of the trending topics online, and we've gathered several backstage details regarding the shocking departure.

The Day 1 pay-per-view is knocking at the door. WWE has some big plans lined up for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's match, and the company might have already given away the finish with a recent listing.

WWE also reportedly rejected multiple ideas for Day 1 as officials initially wanted to present a new look to fans. There has also been an update on Rey Mysterio's current status and the recent changes due to him being 'banged up.'

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre showered massive praise on a wrestling legend's son, who he believed could be a main event player in the WWE.

On that note, let's dive right into the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup:

#5. Backstage reports on why Toni Storm quit WWE

Toni Storm's WWE release caught the entire wrestling community off guard as she was recently involved in a big storyline with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, talent is under the impression that Toni Storm asked for her release due to professional burnout.

On Tuesday, Toni Storm worked at the WWE Live Event in Washington DC and surprisingly flew herself home after the show. The former NXT UK Women's Champion later informed WWE about wanting to leave, and the company subsequently granted her the release.

Fightful, who first reported Toni Storm's release, noted that the exit blindsided people within WWE. The memo sent out internally didn't mention budget cuts as the reason, which has been the recent trend of layoffs in the company.

WWE's lackluster booking of Toni Storm during her feud with Charlotte Flair might not have helped matters either as the babyface wasn't presented strongly enough in the championship angle.

I believe in her abilities If this was the best WWE could come up with Toni Storm; maybe her talents will be more appreciated elsewhere.I believe in her abilities #WWEReleases

It was revealed that Toni Storm was walking away from a 'good main roster' contract, and it's believed she has a 90-day non-compete clause.

The 26-year-old Aussie is yet to issue a statement on her release, and we'll keep you updated regarding her status as she approaches free agency.

