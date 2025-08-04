WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar shockingly returns, Triple H breaks silence on retiring legend, Vince McMahon update

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Brock Lesnar is finally back in the Stamford-based promotion, and he has immediately stolen all the headlines following SummerSlam 2025. Triple H has made his feelings known on a legend who is retiring later this year.We also have a story on Vince McMahon's status and whether he could also be making a comeback soon, and more. So, without further ado, let's begin:#4. Brock Lesnar makes an appearance at WWE SummerSlamBrock Lesnar always remains in the news for one reason or another. This time around, it is for his stunning return at SummerSlam. Lesnar last competed in WWE against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer in 2023.The main event of SummerSlam 2025 saw John Cena put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. After a back-and-forth encounter, The American Nightmare managed to regain the top title by hitting the Cross Rhodes for the three-count.The two stars shared a heartfelt moment in the ring before Rhodes walked away. As Cena was getting some love from the audience at MetLife Stadium, Brock Lesnar's music played and out came The Beast. He had a staredown with John Cena and then dropped him with a thunderous F5 inside the squared circle.With this, Lesnar has made it clear that he will be targeting The Cenation Leader in the coming weeks. Can the 17-time world champion fight back? Only time will tell.#3. Triple H comments on John Cena's retirement tourSpeaking of John Cena, WWE CCO Triple H heaped praise on The Cenation Leader despite his recent on-screen setbacks.On the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Game stated that Cena had earned the right to decide how he goes out of the business following years of hard work.&quot;Everything he has done for this business, everything he's done for fans for years. On his way out, the ride that he wants to take them all on, he's earned that right. Tonight, I thought he has put on one of the best performances of his career. I know the schedule he's on right now, and it is beyond anybody's comprehension of what he is doing. So, my appreciation for him is even greater.&quot; [from 57:39 onwards]It will be interesting to see what kind of journey John Cena takes the fans on before his retirement at the end of 2025.#2. Major update on Vince McMahonBrock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam, despite his legal issues, hasn't gone down well with everyone. Naturally, it has led to speculation about whether WWE could bring Vince McMahon back to the fold as well.During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he wouldn't be surprised if McMahon also returns to the Stamford-based promotion.&quot;I wouldn’t be surprised [if Vince McMahon returned to WWE]. I just got a thing from TKO two/three days ago about Vince’s stock and everything. They want to make moments. I think Brock shows them what the reaction will be to Vince, and it’d be a tough one to do.&quot;He then added that Vince McMahon will not be given the charge of creative even if he makes his comeback. Meltzer also made it clear that Vince will not return until the Janel Grant lawsuit is settled.&quot;I don’t think he’ll ever be put back in charge of creative, that I don’t expect. He’s not gonna be back until that lawsuit is settled, and he may never be back, and he should never be back,&quot; Meltzer said.#1. CM Punk &quot;killed&quot; at WWE SummerSlam 2025CM Punk had a bittersweet SummerSlam this year. He dethroned Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, but sadly, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to steal the title.Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, Bill Apter said he wasn't a fan of how The Ring General dominated Punk in their match at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer added that he didn't want to see such a one-sided contest.&quot;What I didn't like was that CM Punk was killed during the whole match. The fans loved CM Punk, he let Gunther pretty much run the match. And I wanted to see more of a, you know CM Punk's a fine wrestler. So is Gunther. And I wanted to see more of a pro-wrestling match, not so one-sided. I didn't want to see it so one-sided.&quot; [From 52:20 onwards]It remains to be seen how CM Punk bounces back after his heartbreak at The Biggest Party of The Summer.