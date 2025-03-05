WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Cody Rhodes legitimately injured; real reason why Rhea Ripley lost her title to IYO SKY predicted by veteran

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today features some huge stories, including one on Cody Rhodes suffering an injury recently.

We have some insight on Rhea Ripley's shocking defeat to IYO SKY on RAW, while a former champion has opened up on her recent WWE exit. So, without further ado, let's get into today's roundup.

#1. Cody Rhodes got injured at Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes was subject to a humiliating beatdown at Elimination Chamber following John Cena's heel turn. The 16-time world champion hit The American Nightmare with his own Rolex and the Undisputed WWE Title, while The Rock whipped him with his customized weight belt. However, it was something else that injured Rhodes.

Travis Scott was also present in the ring for the segment, during which he got a little too eager. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Cody Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye after the rapper punched him:

"Cody got hurt. I'm pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it. I heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye," said Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

The Undisputed WWE Champion should be fine and has already been confirmed for an appearance on SmackDown.

#2. Potential reason why Rhea Ripley lost to IYO SKY on WWE RAW

IYO SKY shocked the WWE Universe this Monday on RAW, as she defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. She will now defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, while Ripley's status for The Show of Shows is up in the air.

So, why did Mami lose her title? According to wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman, it was a business decision. Speaking on The Last Word, the ex-WWE employee claimed that IYO SKY became the Women's World Champion to represent the Asian audience:

"The bottom line is this: you need to think about business; you need to think about the world. And sometimes, our minds stay in the United States. There's a big part of the world over there that's called Asia, and in Asia they have billions of people," Coachman said.

"So now that we're on Netflix, you can't just say the United States anymore because it's in 85% of this great world of ours, including a major part of Asia. So what they're doing is, whether you like it or not, they are placating, and they're allowing that fanbase to now have a champion in the WWE so it will raise the viewership in that part of the world," he added.

#3. Carmella opens up about her WWE departure

Carmella has spoken about her WWE exit. It wasn't a pleasant one from her point of view, having been out of action for the past two years due to maternity leave. Carmella hasn't returned to the ring due to some health complications post-partum.

Now going by her real name, Leah Van Dale, the former WWE star recently appeared on the Barely Famous Podcast. In a preview clip of the interview, she revealed that the company "completely ghosted" her during her absence. Carmella also stated that she feels she is being punished because she had a baby:

"It just feels like a sh***y way to end a 12-year career with the company, like this is how it ended. [Corey Graves] He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t. I mean, I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago, and I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life, what do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?"

"I feel like I’m being punished because I had a baby. Why would you wanna be somewhere that doesn’t want you? I wish more for women in general and moms and especially athletes. I feel like you shouldn’t have to choose one. Why can’t you have both?"

The entire interview will come out on Thursday. Carmella has stated that it's important to listen to the entire thing so her words aren't taken out of context.

