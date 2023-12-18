WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Company cut ties with wrestler after recent arrest, Cathy Kelley confesses love for RAW star, Twist in Liv Morgan's case

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Liv Morgan and Cathy Kelley, among others.

Liv Morgan has been the talk of the town ever since she was arrested in Sumter County and was charged with possession of marijuana. However, it was recently reported that there might be a twist in the former SmackDown Women's Champion's arrest incident.

In other news, Cathy Kelley confessed love for the popular RAW star. Let's find it out and more in today's News & Rumor Roundup.

#1. WWE Holiday Tour Results

WWE continued the ongoing Holiday Tour with a couple of house shows across the weekend. Both RAW and SmackDown stars stopped over in Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday for an action-packed evening that was headlined by Seth Rollins.

The Visionary also paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt after the show.

Check out the results from the show below:

Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight

The Street Profits defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

The Miz and DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Imperium

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match.

#2. Cathy Kelley confesses love for Maxxine Dupri

Cathy Kelley has a close relationship with multiple WWE stars, including Rhea Ripley. The backstage personality recently posted a picture on social media which caught the attention of Maxxine Dupri.

Dupri was quick to comment on the picture and reacted with heart emojis on Cathy's post. Kelley stated that she loved the Alpha Academy member.

#3. Wrestler's recent arrest leads to company cutting ties with him

Antonio San Francisco, a GCW regular, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sending explicit photos for several years to a fan who was then 11 years old through Facebook and Snapchat.

The wrestler used to compete for GCW, but they stopped working with him earlier this year due to some issues surrounding him. Antonie also had been working with Lucha Maniaks.

However, according to Laredo Morning Times, the company has now cut ties with him, noting that they had learned of his arrest and were going to drop him from the roster.

#4. Major twist in Liv Morgan's arrest

Liv Morgan was arrested on Thursday for possession of Marijuana. According to TMZ sources, a vape pen containing an "oil-like substance" in addition to a small plastic bag of weed was seized from the WWE star's car.

However, a recent report noted that it is speculated that the vape pen found in Liv Morgan's vehicle was not hers and belonged to someone else who had left it in her jeep.

It has already been made clear that there is no heat on Liv Morgan from WWE following the incident. The star is rumored to return soon and could reportedly be involved in a big plan.