WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Date for megastar's big return has been revealed, Uncertainty over Roman Reigns' future in the company, Randy Orton praised

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former World Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton.

AJ Styles has been out of action after he was taken out by The Bloodline ahead of Fastlane 2023. He was initially set to team up with John Cena to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, The Phenomenal One was replaced by LA Knight after he got injured. It is rumored that he will return later this month.

#3 AJ Styles' return date reportedly revealed

The Tribal Chief has triumphed over numerous top names during his ongoing Undisputed Universal Championship reign. However, he hasn't defended his gold against his former adversary, AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One was forced to step away from active competition following a brutal backstage assault by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before Fastlane. As reported by PWInsider, Styles is expected to reappear on WWE television following a 49-day absence on the November 10, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

#2 John Cena praises Randy Orton

At the beginning of 2023, John Cena made a WWE comeback for WrestleMania 39, while The Viper was sidelined due to a severe injury.

During an interview on WWE's YouTube channel, The Cenation Leader expressed his admiration for Orton, labeling him the Shawn Michaels of his generation.

"Randy [Orton] is my generation's Shawn Michaels. He has an understanding of nuance and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. He's always there. He's never late. He shows emotion as a performer. He's incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always." (From 6:48 to 7:15)

Orton has been out of action since last year, owing to a back injury. However, Dave Meltzer recently reported that The Viper is expected to be back around Survivor Series this month. The high-profile show will take place on November 25 in Chicago.

#1 Details regarding Roman Reigns' potential future in WWE

There has been much speculation regarding the future of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said that Reigns would be taking a sabbatical after Crown Jewel and will likely return next year as he will not be competing at Survivor Series.

''Reigns is not scheduled for Survivor Series, which is notable because it’s considered a big four event. He defends at Crown Jewel, and his next scheduled PPV match won’t be until Royal Rumble."

A new report by BWE has indicated that while Reigns is currently not slated to wrestle at Survivor Series, things might change if WWE wants. The news outlet hinted that Reigns' absence was subject to change. Although he is expected to miss one of the big four events, things could go differently leading up to the show.

