WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Details of Paul Heyman's backstage fight, New photo of Jeff Hardy after release, Former star announces 'retirement' (December 18, 2021)

Another day has passed by in the busy world of the WWE, and we've compiled all the biggest stories for you in today's News & Rumor Roundup.

We kick off the roundup with details of Paul Heyman's backstage fight with an influential writer. A new photo of Jeff Hardy has also emerged online following his recent WWE release.

Another former WWE star announced his retirement from Sports Entertainment and confirmed his plans in the wrestling business. Backstage notes regarding the nixed plans for Sonya Deville have also been covered in the latest roundup.

We concluded the lineup with a respected veteran calling a recent SmackDown segment the worst he's ever seen in his career.

#5. Details of Paul Heyman's backstage fight with Brian Gewirtz in WWE

Paul Heyman has had his fair share of backstage troubles in WWE, and Jim Cornette recently revealed an incident involving Heyman and former writer Brian Gewirtz.

The former WWE writer created several iconic comedy segments and was particularly known for his close association with The Rock. Heyman and Gewirtz were in WWE's creative team in the early 2000s, and they once had a massive disagreement behind the scenes.

Cornette recalled the backstage atmosphere when Heyman and Gewirtz got into a screaming fight.

Here's what Jim Cornette revealed on his Drive Thru podcast:

"I guess he (The Rock) loves that fu**ing Brian Gewirtz character, the comedy writer. Everybody has got a flaw, and The Rock likes the comedy writer. I still wish I could see video of the fu**ing screaming fight that Gewirtz and Heyman got into, where everybody was like, 'Please let them fight, please let them fight. We got to see this.' It was over wrestling because Gewirtz is a fu**ing comedy writer - whether you like him or not, everybody's on different sides of that fence - Heyman's a wrestling guy. So, I could see that being enough," said Cornette.

Paul Heyman left WWE in 2006 and returned in 2012 when Brock Lesnar made his way back into the company. The WWE manager has taken up multiple roles in the company ever since, and he is presently in the midst of one of the hottest storylines in all of pro wrestling.

Roman Reigns recently even fired Paul Heyman on SmackDown, and WWE is expected to book a few more twists in the ongoing Universal title program with Brock Lesnar.

