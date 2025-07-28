WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion is leaving the company after recent setback, Rey Mysterio returns, Bayley sends a heartfelt message

Welcome to the July 28, 2025, edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories about Rey Mysterio and Bayley, along with other major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut.Also, a major name is set to leave a wrestling promotion following his recent loss. The star was on the losing end of a loser-leaves-the-company match, and a recent report has confirmed his status. So, without any further ado, let's begin:#1. John Cena comments on his retirementJohn Cena is set to hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025. While many notable names have returned to the squared circle after announcing their retirement, The Cenation Leader has stated multiple times that it won't be the case with him.He reiterated the same during FAN EXPO Denver 2025:“Early on in my career, I made a promise to everybody who shows up and gives their all that once I was a step slower, I would let the young and gifted talent flex their muscle. And that time is now. So, it’s time to step away. You guys will know that I’m serious in January when I don’t come back wearing jorts and I’m in a suit.&quot;Cena will be in action at SummerSlam this weekend, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.#2. Rey Mysterio makes his WWE returnRey Mysterio has been on the sidelines for the last few months due to an injury. However, the Master of the 619 showed up at the company's live event in Mexico City, much to the surprise of the fans.While Mysterio is not expected to make an in-ring return soon, he could still play a part in the ongoing storylines. It remains to be seen whether the legend will appear on TV programming in the near future.#3. Bayley sends a heartfelt messageBayley has been going through a rough patch in WWE. She recently lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship number one contender's match to Lyra Valkyria and, as a result, will not be in action at SummerSlam.The Role Model, however, has continued to receive love and support from fans. She acknowledged the same after her recent meet and greet session in Denver.Bayley also did not get the opportunity to compete at this year's WrestleMania. She was replaced by Becky Lynch in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at the last minute.#4. Former champion is done with the companyFormer WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Alberto Del Rio, recently competed in a 'Loser Leaves AAA' match where he suffered a loss to El Mesias. While many wondered if it was a storyline, a report from Fightful Select has confirmed that Del Rio is indeed leaving the company.WWE acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) and made the announcement about the same at WrestleMania 41, which led many to believe that Del Rio could make his return to the global juggernaut. However, that looks highly unlikely now that he is not even a part of AAA.