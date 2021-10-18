WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former Champion meets rival company's top executive, legend apologizes to The Rock, Bayley's request for Brock Lesnar (October 18, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

A former Universal Champion reportedly met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling not long ago. Meanwhile, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently apologized to The Rock on Twitter.

Today's roundup also features Bayley's interesting request for Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns' thoughts on the company, and what Sasha Banks said about her absence from SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at the latest developments in WWE:

#5 Braun Strowman meets IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (real name - Adam Scherr) recently met IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D'Amore this past weekend.

Their meeting took place in Detroit, where the two reportedly had a long chat. IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view will take place on October 23, and Johnson noted that several surprises could be in store for fans.

There's no confirmation on whether both parties have reached a deal. Yet, one wonders whether Strowman will show up at the upcoming event as part of those reported surprises.

#4 Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash apologizes to The Rock

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

As was our big Mania buildup when we had a chance to have fun and rumble. It was a great time in our business! Wish we could’ve worked more! NWO4L 🥃 @RealKevinNash I wanted us all to link up and make a lot of 💰(for us and the whole roster). WM18 was huge and a career highlight for me.As was our big Mania buildup when we had a chance to have fun and rumble. It was a great time in our business! Wish we could’ve worked more! NWO4L 🥃 @RealKevinNash I wanted us all to link up and make a lot of 💰(for us and the whole roster). WM18 was huge and a career highlight for me.

The Rock and Kevin Nash had a recent exchange on Twitter, where the latter apologized to the Hollywood megastar for treating him badly back in 2002.

At the time, Nash returned to WWE alongside Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan as part of the nWo just before WrestleMania 18. Hogan and The Rock faced off in one of the most popular matches at The Show of Shows in March 2002. That's why Nash crossed paths with The Great One a few times throughout that month.

In their latest Twitter exchange, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer briefly highlighted why he was a 'd**k' to The Rock back then. The Hollywood megastar's response made it clear that both superstars have no issues with each other today. They even traded compliments for their personal and professional successes.

Check it out below:

The 62-year-old legend looks to be in excellent shape!

The Rock responds to Kevin Nash's apology.

The Rock and Kevin Nash have fought each other on five occasions in WWE — two handicap matches, two tag team contests, and one singles bout.

