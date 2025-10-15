  • home icon
  • WWE
  WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion has officially left the company, Update on Austin Theory, Nikki Bella makes a confession

WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion has officially left the company, Update on Austin Theory, Nikki Bella makes a confession

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:09 GMT
Austin Theory and Nikki Bella! (Images from WWE.com)
Austin Theory and Nikki Bella! (Images from WWE.com)

Welcome to the October 15 edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories revolving around Austin Theory and Nikki Bella, among others.

Additionally, a former champion's departure from the company has been made official, as he has been removed from the company's active roster. Let's review it all without further delay.

#1. Seth Rollins could undergo surgery

Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury at Crown Jewel during his match against Cody Rhodes. The Visionary was also seen walking around in a sling before RAW. As per PWInsider, there is concern that the World Heavyweight Champion could undergo surgery for his shoulder or rotator cuff.

Rollins was attacked by Bron Breakker on RAW and kicked out of The Vision. There is a belief that the angle was done to eventually write Rollins off WWE programming, as he could be out for a long time if he undergoes surgery.

#2. Nikki Bella makes a wild confession

Nikki Bella recently shared a wild story about her date. The former Divas Champion stated on the Nikki and Brie show that she went out on a date with a mystery man while Brie was also there. The Bella Army leader added that she even made out with her date afterward:

“I consider it a date. I even made out with him later," Nikki said. (H/T: Ringside News)

Nikki Bella recently made her return to WWE. She challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, but was unable to win the title. She also faced a loss to Asuka on RAW last week, following which there have been speculations that Brie could soon make her return to join forces with her sister.

#3. Former WWE champion removed from WWE active roster

It was recently reported that Wes Lee was released from WWE along with multiple other stars. The release has now been made official as the former NXT North American Champion was removed from the roster on the company's official website.

Wes Lee was a part of the global juggernaut from 2020 to 2025. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship on a couple of occasions during this time. He also had a brief run as the NXT North American Champion.

#4. Update on Austin Theory's future

Austin Theory has been on the sidelines for the last few months. It was recently reported that he could return soon to fight alongside The Vision in this year's WarGames match. However, the heel faction imploded on RAW this past Monday, which has put Theory's future in jeopardy.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that WWE was considering Austin Theory for the upcoming WarGames match. But an injury to Seth Rollins, followed by him getting kicked out of The Vision, has resulted in uncertainties around Theory's return.

Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

