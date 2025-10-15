WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion has officially left the company, Update on Austin Theory, Nikki Bella makes a confession

Welcome to the October 15 edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories revolving around Austin Theory and Nikki Bella, among others.Additionally, a former champion's departure from the company has been made official, as he has been removed from the company's active roster. Let's review it all without further delay.#1. Seth Rollins could undergo surgerySeth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury at Crown Jewel during his match against Cody Rhodes. The Visionary was also seen walking around in a sling before RAW. As per PWInsider, there is concern that the World Heavyweight Champion could undergo surgery for his shoulder or rotator cuff.Rollins was attacked by Bron Breakker on RAW and kicked out of The Vision. There is a belief that the angle was done to eventually write Rollins off WWE programming, as he could be out for a long time if he undergoes surgery.#2. Nikki Bella makes a wild confessionNikki Bella recently shared a wild story about her date. The former Divas Champion stated on the Nikki and Brie show that she went out on a date with a mystery man while Brie was also there. The Bella Army leader added that she even made out with her date afterward:“I consider it a date. I even made out with him later,&quot; Nikki said. (H/T: Ringside News)Nikki Bella recently made her return to WWE. She challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, but was unable to win the title. She also faced a loss to Asuka on RAW last week, following which there have been speculations that Brie could soon make her return to join forces with her sister.#3. Former WWE champion removed from WWE active rosterIt was recently reported that Wes Lee was released from WWE along with multiple other stars. The release has now been made official as the former NXT North American Champion was removed from the roster on the company's official website.Wes Lee was a part of the global juggernaut from 2020 to 2025. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship on a couple of occasions during this time. He also had a brief run as the NXT North American Champion.#4. Update on Austin Theory's futureAustin Theory has been on the sidelines for the last few months. It was recently reported that he could return soon to fight alongside The Vision in this year's WarGames match. However, the heel faction imploded on RAW this past Monday, which has put Theory's future in jeopardy.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that WWE was considering Austin Theory for the upcoming WarGames match. But an injury to Seth Rollins, followed by him getting kicked out of The Vision, has resulted in uncertainties around Theory's return.