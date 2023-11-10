Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring some of the most exciting stories to you from around the world. That said, buckle up, as a lot is happening in wrestling.

#1 An injury on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW this week, there was an unfortunate injury. During a spot in the Fatal Four-way Match to qualify for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Ricochet landed on his head. The star was hurt, but it was later reported that he also sustained an injury and had to enter concussion protocol for the same.

The ending of the match was supposed to see Ivar pin Ricochet while The Miz pinned Bronson Reed, with both stars winning simultaneously.

Instead, Ricochet, baffled by the injury, kicked out. The Miz won, leading to confusion. Ivar later went off-script and attacked The A-Lister, giving an excuse to continue the feud between the two as per the original plan.

#2 Disco Inferno thinks Randy Orton is one of the only stars who can beat Roman Reigns

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno talked about Gunther and said he didn't feel that the Intercontinental Champion was ready to beat Roman Reigns.

Instead, he felt that it would have to be either Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton who finally defeated the champion.

"No, he's not [On if Gunther can dethrone Roman Reigns]. He's not the type of guy that would get over with the fans to beat Roman [Reigns]. I don't think, you know, I don't think he'd have enough heel heat. I don't think he's the guy. That's what I'm saying... Right now you would think Cody [Rhodes], Randy Orton if he comes back, maybe like Bron Breakker if they bring him in and give him a push, you know, those are the guys I would think are on the radar to like beat Roman," Inferno said.

#3 Former WWE champion TJ Wilson says he will never wrestle again

In WWE, it's tough to confirm that a star is permanently done with wrestling. Of the several stars who had to retire due to medical reasons in the past decade, several have returned and are now wrestling regularly, such as Edge, Daniel Bryan, or Paige. However, a few stars could not hope for such a return.

TJ Wilson is one of these stars. Suffering a devastating spinal cord injury in 2015 during a dark match against Samoa Joe, the star was forced to retire.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former tag team champion confirmed that he was done with wrestling and would never return to the ring.

"I mean, I know they say never say never. But I've said never for the last eight years. No, the truth is I can do probably in some things I can do, like 99% of the moves. I just can't do the actual bump, or you know, and I'm sure maybe I could take a couple, but at what cost? I don't know, like I haven't taken one. So there is no point to me." (4:45 - 5:12)

The star works as one of the top producers backstage for WWE RAW and SmackDown.

