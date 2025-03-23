WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion will not return to in-ring competition due to health issues, Alexa Bliss update, Andrade returns and more

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor roundup where we discuss all the top stories and gossip from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at stories about Alexa Bliss and Andrade, among other interesting topics.

Ad

Also, a former champion has confirmed that he won't wrestle again due to health issues. So without any further delay, let's check out the week's hottest news.

#1. Legend returns to WWE under a new deal

Mark Henry has made his return to the global juggernaut after a brief stint with AEW. The World's Strongest Man was a part of Tony Khan's promotion from 2021 to 2024. However, he parted ways with the company in May last year.

Ad

Trending

The former champion recently confirmed that he has signed a 'nostalgia deal' with WWE. This could see him make sporadic appearances on TV programming as well, which is seemingly the case with the Legends contract too.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Andrade returns to the squared circle

Andrade has not been seen on SmackDown in nearly a month, with many fans questioning his absence on the three-hour show. The former AEW star, however, was in action at the company's recently concluded Road to WrestleMania live event in Belfast, Ireland.

Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes in his return match. However, there is no word when he could return to TV programming.

Ad

#3. Update on Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to action at Royal Rumble after nearly two years on the sidelines. However, she has not done much since her return and is yet to be involved in any notable storyline on the blue brand.

Bliss has not been seen on our TV screens since Elimination Chamber, which has left many confused about her status heading into WrestleMania 41. She was recently pulled off the Fanatics' WWE World Event which will take place during the WrestleMania weekend.

Ad

It was noted in a report from Fightful that the former RAW Women's Champion is not dealing with any injuries, which means that her absence is likely due to creative reasons.

#4. WWE legend is done with in-ring competition

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently confirmed that he won't be wrestling again. The Legend dealt with a lot of health issues in his active days and thus, noted that it wasn't possible for him to make a comeback any longer. Angle also confirmed that he wanted to face John Cena in his retirement match but Vince McMahon wanted him to wait a year for that:

Ad

"So, as I'm doing this every week I'm wrestling, and I'm watching tapes of it, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I hate the way I look. I look like an old man.' So, that's when I decided I wanted to retire, and I told Vince McMahon, 'Vince, I want to retire.' I said at WrestleMania, and I want John Cena. He said, 'You can't have John Cena. You have a program with Baron Corbin. You have to finish it.' So I said, 'Okay, I understand that.' He said, 'If you want Cena, you could wait the following year.' And I didn't want to wait another year because of the way I was wrestling... I felt like I couldn't do it anymore. It's out of my hands, and I decided I would never step in the ring again, and I'm sticking to that to this day."

Ad

Kurt Angle, however, added that he's open to returning to WWE in a different role. Many wanted him to manage American Made upon the group's formation and the legend was also on-board with the idea. However, that has not been the case yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE