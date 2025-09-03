WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Former Tag Team Champion forced to retire; AJ Lee’s return confirmed; spoiler on Wrestlepalooza plans

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we have a couple of stories on the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.The company has grand plans for the September 20 show, which is set to go head-to-head with AEW's All In Pay-Per-View. One of them is the impending return of AJ Lee, which was accidentally spoiled by an official source. She is set to come out of retirement after 10 years away from the ring.Meanwhile, another former superstar has been forced to retire from wrestling at the age of 42. So, with that in mind, let's get into today's roundup.#1. WWE accidentally leaks AJ Lee's returnAJ Lee is returning to WWE. It has accidentally been confirmed by an official channel within the company. This comes after rumors of her coming back to team with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been making the rounds.WWE Shop's official handle on X (fka Twitter) responded to a question about new merchandise for AJ upon her return. They indirectly revealed that she is making her in-ring comeback at Wrestlepalooza in a tweet that has since been deleted:&quot;Hey there! Of course, we wouldn't expect that. With AJ Lee's return to the ring, we are looking to have some 🔥 gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza. Be sure you're signed up for emails and get the latest updates on new live inventory. Happy shopping!&quot;Here is a screengrab of WWE Shop's deleted interaction with the X user who inquired about AJ Lee merchandise:Deleted post from @WWEShop on XIt remains to be seen when exactly AJ will make her return, as the build to her aforementioned mixed tag team match with Punk, Lynch, and Rollins gets underway.#2. Planned matches at WrestlepaloozaCM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch isn't the only big match planned for Wrestlepalooza later this month. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer have been confirmed to face off for the vacant Women's World Championship at the show.According to PWInsider, two other matches are internally expected for the show. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar is set to happen on September 20, as is Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.Both matches have been hinted at after huge angles at SummerSlam and the following episode of SmackDown. Rhodes and Lesnar have been off television since then, so big returns on the blue brand are expected soon.#3. Primo Colón has been forced to retireFormer WWE Tag Team Champion Primo Colón recently retired from professional wrestling. Working for World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico, the 42-year-old star lost a Career vs. Career match against Ray Gonzalez at WWC's 52nd Anniversary show in Bayamon.While Colón has retired as a result of his defeat, it remains to be seen if it is part of an elaborate storyline or if he actually stays away from the ring. Whether or not that is the case, Primo will mainly be remembered for his stints in tag teams alongside his real-life brother, Carlito, and cousin, Epico.