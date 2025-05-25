Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

A top superstar will not be showing up in the promotion for some time after Saturday Night's Main Event. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked everyone at SNME by recruiting a new member to their faction.

We also have a story about a wrestling personality bringing up a major issue related to Roman Reigns amid his absence, and more. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Disappointing update on Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have become sworn enemies in the past year or so. The latest battle in their grudge feud took place at Saturday Night's Main Event inside the steel cage, where The Archer of Infamy walked away victorious.

Sadly, that is not the only bit of disappointing news for Drew McIntyre fans. According to PWInsider, The Scottish Warrior, who has seemingly been working hurt for some time, will be off WWE TV for an extended period after SNME.

The report mentioned that his hiatus is not related to a potential excursion to Hollywood, and is more of a "personal time off."

It will be interesting to see when Drew McIntyre shows up in WWE again, and who he targets next.

#3. Seth Rollins' faction has a new member

The opening match of the most recent edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event saw Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker face CM Punk and Sami Zayn. It was action-packed from the get-go.

However, a shocking return changed the complexion of the bout. In the closing moments, "Big" Bronson Reed showed out of nowhere and put CM Punk through the barricade, leading to Bron Breakker getting the pin over Sami Zayn.

Post-match, Reed and Seth Rollins had a brief staredown before embracing each other, confirming their alliance. Bronson Reed wasn't done for the night as he destroyed CM Punk with a Tsunami to send a clear message.

#2. Former WWE personality not too pleased with Roman Reigns' absence

Roman Reigns is one of the topmost names in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, The Original Tribal Chief hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

While speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman said that Roman Reigns should be featured more regularly to boost the company's ticket sales and TV viewership. He didn't seem too impressed with Reigns' current part-time schedule in WWE.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?" [42:53 - 43:20]

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Roman Reigns to return to WWE and take down Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. But with Bronson Reed also joining them now, the odds are not looking great for the OTC.

#1. Scrapped plans for Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb finally made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion at Backlash 2025, helping Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. Just days later on SmackDown, his name was officially changed to JC Mateo.

According to Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE considered using the name 'JC Matanza' for Cobb, a callback to his moniker, 'The Monster' Matanza Cueto, in Lucha Underground.

However, due to legal complications and Jeff Cobb himself not being a fan of that name, WWE decided to go ahead with JC Mateo. The former NJPW star is currently undefeated in the sports entertainment juggernaut, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him under Triple H.

