WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Former world champion's Farewell Tour canceled; Triple H to be removed by TKO and replaced by major name?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today features some interesting stories involving the likes of John Cena, Triple H, and others.

Ric Flair has revealed who he thinks should break his record of 16 world championships. Meanwhile, reports have emerged of scrapped plans for a top WWE Superstar's "farewell."

So, without further ado, let's get into today's stories.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

#1. Ric Flair names his first pick to win 17 world titles

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed who he wants to see surpass his record of 16 world titles. The Nature Boy is currently tied with John Cena and stated on the Busted Open Podcast that he'd like either Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, or The Cenation Leader to be the one.

However, Flair ultimately went with family. He named his daughter, Charlotte, as his top pick to win 17 world titles first. He did mention that Cena is very special and among the greatest people in the business:

"I'd like it to be one of three people, Randy [Orton], Charlotte [Flair], or John [Cena]. [Bully Ray asks, 'Which one?'] Oh, my first pick would be Charlotte. I have so much time for John Cena. He truly is one of the really great people in our business. And polite, and nice, you know. I mean, at least to me. I'd have to be missing something to say that he's not special. To me, John is very special," said Flair.

#2. Original plans for AJ Styles

AJ Styles is back in WWE following a few months out due to a Lisfranc fracture. The injury was sudden and seemingly ruined some huge plans for The Phenomenal One.

WWE was reportedly planning Styles' previous run to be his farewell. Dave Meltzer spoke about it on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that the company is going in a different direction this time, essentially canceling AJ's Farewell Tour for the time being.

"The original idea for AJ before he got hurt was that he would be doing like kind of a farewell, and with a farewell, it's kind of hard to go and be a heel for your farewell. But they haven't pushed the farewell this time, you know, like last time they did, this time, they haven't really pushed it."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how WWE plans to handle AJ Styles' in-ring retirement, especially with many other stars also nearing the end of their careers.

#3. WWE veteran claims TKO may want to get rid of Triple H

Triple H has been WWE's Chief Content Officer since 2022 and seems to be in the position for the long haul. However, Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo believe there might be a plot to get rid of The Game.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman suggested that The Rock wanted to show Triple H he is in charge through his promo with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. The TKO board member could lead the charge alongside CEO & Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel, according to Russo.

The ex-WWE writer claimed that Emanuel, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan may have conspired to get rid of Vince McMahon from the company. He mentioned the same could happen this time, with The Game on the receiving end.

"So, now you ask yourself a couple of questions. Did they purposely get Vince [McMahon] out of the way, and now, this is Hollywood, Coach, like you said, do we take it to the next level where Ari Emanuel plotted with Triple H and Stephanie and Nick Khan to oust Vince? Is the same Ari Emanuel now plotting with Rock to oust Triple H and Stephanie? Bro, that's how this thing works," he said.

It was further suggested that The Rock could put his close friend and business partner Brian Gewirtz in charge of writing WWE RAW.

