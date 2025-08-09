WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former world champion cannot wrestle for a while, Vince McMahon resurfaces, The Rock distances himself from TKO?

Welcome to the WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup for August 9, 2025. Today, we'll cover the unfortunate update on the 37-year-old former world champion, who will be unable to wrestle for a while. Vince McMahon resurfaces online, and The Rock is likely distancing himself from the product and TKO.Let's get started:#5. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon resurfaces online looking unrecognizableVince McMahon significantly contributed to Hulk Hogan's career, serving as the face of the promotion and propelling professional wrestling to unprecedented heights in his heyday. Moreover, McMahon was close to Hogan outside the ring, and the WWE Hall of Famer's tragic passing saddened many, including Mr. McMahon, who addressed it online.Recently, Vince McMahon, the former chairman of WWE, was interviewed for the upcoming Hulk Hogan project, named The Real Hulk Hogan, presented by TMZ. McMahon's look went viral, as fans haven't often seen Mr. McMahon in such a look.Mr. McMahon's new look! [Image credit: X]TMZ: The Real Hulk Hogan is set to air later this month.#4. John Cena's new feud revealed on WWE SmackDownAfter WWE SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar became the talk of the town as he returned to the promotion for the first time in two years. While many expected The Beast Incarnate to lock horns with The Franchise Player for the last time in their careers, that might not be the case yet.On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena kickstarted a new feud with Logan Paul, and management booked a one-on-one match between The Leader of the Cenation and The Maverick for WWE Clash in Paris 2025.#3. The Rock is distancing himself from WWE, say veteransThe Rock tried to insert himself in a storyline with Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, plans changed, and The Final Boss was nowhere to be seen on the weekly product going forward. Recently, WWE announced a major deal with ESPN, and Johnson didn't congratulate or address the deal online, which raised some suspicion.Speaking on Behind The Tunbuckle Studios, Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo think The Rock is distancing himself from the product and the company as a whole, including TKO, due to backstage politics and issues. The veterans think Paul Heyman accidentally gave it away in a recent interview.Recently, The Oracle on The Ariel Helwani Show ignored the question about The Rock's status with the company. Moreover, Heyman said he was not in the loop, which seemingly gave it away, according to Coachman and Russo.#2. Will The Rock return to WWE for another match?In 2024, The Rock was in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes and decided to align with Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania XL. Moreover, The Final Boss stepped inside the ring for the first time in years against Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.The Brahma Bull and The Original Tribal Chief won the tag team match, where The Rock scored the final pinfall on Cody Rhodes. It's been over a year, and the 53-year-old WWE veteran hasn't competed in the promotion, but a new report stated it could change in the future.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company could host two WrestleManias in a year, and one could take place in Saudi Arabia. The report comes after Turki Alalshikh recently tweeted that a big event is coming in 2027. Many in the country believe it's WrestleMania and are pushing for The Rock to headline it.#1. WWE star Jordynne Grace's husband and former ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham, cannot wrestle for a whileJonathan Gresham is a popular star on the independent circuit and has won a world championship under different promotions throughout his career. The most notable and recent world title reign was in Ring of Honor (ROH). However, the 37-year-old star provided an unfortunate update.Recently, Gresham on X revealed that two days ago, he had multiple strokes and couldn't walk or move his body properly. Upon doing an MRI and a couple of tests, it was theorized that this could be a complication due to a bad case of COVID. Moreover, he said he will be taking a few weeks off from wrestling.&quot;I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason. Needless to say, I will be taking the next 2-4 weeks off from wrestling to recover and get cleared fully by my neurologist,&quot; Gresham tweeted on X.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Jonathan Gresham a speedy recovery.