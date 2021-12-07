WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Future plans for Roman Reigns, Lacey Evans' body transformation, & more (December 6, 2021)

We're back with another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup. As we inch closer to the road to WrestleMania 38, today's edition will feature Roman Reigns' possible future creative direction.

Lacey Evans posted a body transformation photo via her social networking handles not too long ago. Meanwhile, Randy Orton took to Instagram to share an amusing image.

A current AEW personality has highlighted an interesting idea regarding Roman Reigns' upcoming match against Brock Lesnar. Additionally, there have been some worrying details about Jeff Hardy following a recent house show.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. WWE Day 1 might not be the last event to showcase Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

2022 will kick off with a Universal Championship rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer, their upcoming encounter is part of a multi-match series.

As a result, Lesnar's saga with The Tribal Chief could continue past the Day 1 event. Meltzer stated:

"Regarding Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event for Day One, this is scheduled to be a multi-match series and this being one of the matches in the series."

The two superstars have had four singles matches against each other thus far, and their latest Universal Championship clash went down at Crown Jewel in October 2021. Lesnar lost to Reigns on that occasion, all thanks to some shenanigans involving The Usos.

Following the Day 1 pay-per-view, they could face each other again at WrestleMania 38. The same possibility has been mentioned in previous reports, as The Tribal Chief's rumored dream match against The Rock might not be happening at next year's WrestleMania after all.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar currently hold two singles victories over each other, which certainly makes their upcoming clash more interesting.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das