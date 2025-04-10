WWE News and Rumor Roundup - It's over for Brock Lesnar, Veteran name will not return to in-ring competition, Big E erased from history?

We are back with another loaded edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will cover topics like Brock Lesnar apparently spilling the beans on his in-ring future. A veteran name recently revealed that he rejected a pitch for his in-ring return.

We also have an update on a potential opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Big E has shared his thoughts after an attempt was made to erase him from the WWE history books. Continue reading as we dive into the top news and rumors of the day:

#4. Has Brock Lesnar retired?

Brock Lesnar's future has been hanging in the balance since he was alluded to in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. It looks like he knows the window for his return is closing now that he has officially been named in the lawsuit filed by the former WWE employee Janel Grant.

A fan recently interacted with Brock Lesnar and asked him whether he would be back in WWE. The Beast Incarnate allegedly told that person that he had called it quits.

This comes days after Lesnar told a Ringside News correspondent that he was keeping the door open for his comeback, saying, "We'll see." Amid these conflicting reports, PWNexus claimed the 47-year-old stalwart isn't expected to be back into the fold, at least not until he gets the green light from WWE's legal team.

Though not officially confirmed, all signs seem to point that fans have seen the last of Lesnar inside the squared circle.

#3. JBL turned down a WWE in-ring return

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield revealed that WWE reached out to him for a return during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. JBL, however, declined the offer as he felt he looked out of shape.

"I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!’ They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it. I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’"

JBL last wrestled under the Stamford-based promotion during the 2014 Royal Rumble. Though he continues to get physically involved outside of WWE, he has yet to wrestle an actual match.

#2. Who will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41?

Kevin Owens' leave of absence due to a neck injury also put Randy Orton's status for WrestleMania 41 in jeopardy. After learning that he no longer has a match at The Show of Shows, The Viper took out SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO. His actions left some fans wondering whether he would be punished and written off TV.

According to Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter, the angle was done to set up a blockbuster singles match between Aldis and Orton at WrestleMania 41.

"It's got to be Nick Aldis. It's about time Aldis, you know, he's still a terrific wrestler. There's no reason why Randy Orton cannot go against the main Power Man in WWE. Yeah. The two of them, I think it'd be a great match. I think the fans would go crazy to see it."

Nick Aldis has seamlessly transitioned into an authority figure since coming to WWE. With WrestleMania 41 less than 10 days away, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to prepare himself for possibly the biggest match of his career.

#1. Big E breaks silence after being erased from The New Day history

Big E has been at odds with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods amidst his ongoing absence from television. The two men cut ties with Big E during The New Day's 10th-anniversary celebration on RAW late last year.

Kofi Kingston recently took things too far when he cleverly edited out Big E from his WWE Championship celebration at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking on RAW Recap, Big E made it clear that there is no New Day without him. He also took a shot at his former stablemates, saying the group has been on a downward spiral since he went on an injury hiatus.

"Look, I know it's been their duty to try to erase me from their history and that again, is their God given right to do as they choose. But people know I was there. There is no New Day without me. Honestly, if we look at the trajectory of the New Day since I've been gone. Let's count the number of titles, it's been a little lacking. Let's count the number of main events, also been a little lacking. Let's look at what has happened since my departure. It has not been, we talk about all the titles won, greatest tag team of all time, all these things, all these accolades."

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have set their sights on winning the WWE Tag Team Championships. However, they remained unsuccessful when they challenged The War Raiders on RAW this past week. The match ended via disqualification after Ivar used a steel chair on Woods. A rematch appears to be on the cards for WrestleMania 41.

