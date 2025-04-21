WWE News & Rumor Roundup: John Cena's first championship defense officially confirmed, Jeff Hardy's return canceled, Veteran on Goldberg's return

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we aim to discuss all the top stories and gossip of the day. We are fresh off WrestleMania 41 and have plenty of interesting topics, including ones about Jeff Hardy and Goldberg.

John Cena made history at the recently concluded premium live event as he won the 17th World Title. The Cenation Leader is expected to be more active moving forward, with his next title defense also confirmed.

In other news, a wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on Goldberg's potential return to the company, noting how he could be brought back. So without further ado, let's begin.

#1. John Cena's first title defense confirmed

John Cena did not show up much on TV programming on the road to WrestleMania. However, the Cenation Leader is expected to make more appearances after his title win.

Triple H seemingly confirmed the 17-time World Champion's next title defense as he revealed that Cena will be present at Backlash next month. Here's what the WWE CCO said during the post-Mania press conference:

"Before we even get to that (Money in the Bank), Backlash. May 10th. St. Louis. You get to see the new champ there, in John Cena. That will be an incredible night as well," said Triple H.

Given Cena's limited availability, it is unlikely that he will put the gold on the line on weekly shows.

#2. Jeff Hardy's WWE return was cancelled

Jeff Hardy nearly returned to his old hunting ground at WrestleMania 41. A report has noted that the Charismatic Enigma was one of the names discussed to answer Randy Orton's open challenge.

In the end, The Apex Predator's challenge was accepted by Joe Hendry. The TNA World Champion could not last long in the ring with Orton, as he lost the match in three minutes.

Jeff Hardy is currently signed to TNA, which is in a working partnership with WWE. The legendary superstar also has a history with Randy Orton, and the two have even met in a Hell in a Cell match.

#3. Veteran comments on Goldberg's potential return to WWE

Goldberg is set to retire in 2025 and could soon return to WWE to build up his final feud. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo revealed how he would go about the powerhouse's return, noting that he would have him go on an unstoppable run before his retirement match:

From now till Backlash, I am booking him like the old Bill Goldberg. I am booking him that he is coming out every single week on television and going through somebody in 10 seconds, with the Spear and the boom. That's how I am booking him. He is not having 50-50, he is not having 10 minute matches, it's the old Goldberg, bro. That's all I am gonna say."

Goldberg had an altercation with Gunther last year, but there was no follow-up to that. However, with the Ring General no longer the World Heavyweight Champion, he could be the one to retire the Icon.

