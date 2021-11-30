WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Legend was angry backstage, Top star spotted wearing Roman Reigns' T-shirt, & More (November 29, 2021) 

We're back with another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A multi-time world champion has spoken about his intense backstage reaction following a WrestleMania match.

Not too long ago, a current RAW star sported Roman Reigns' T-shirt at a live event. Today's roundup also features Mustafa Ali's current status and the reason behind his absence from Survivor Series 2021.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon has said she would like to see a popular star return to WWE somewhere down the road. It's no secret that there has been a list of banned terms in WWE for quite some time, and R-Truth recently highlighted Vince McMahon's mindset behind one such word.

#5. Jeff Hardy was legitimately upset after his WWE WrestleMania 25 match against Matt Hardy

At WrestleMania 25, The Hardy Boyz fought each other in an Extreme Rules match that lasted around 13 minutes.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, The Charismatic Enigma highlighted his frustration over the lack of time given to their bout back then. Jeff admitted he threw "stuff" around backstage following the match and even spoke with WWE CEO Vince McMahon about the issue.

“Me and Vince did have a conversation after that. I think he kind of liked that he saw how mad I was, because I was like throwing stuff, ‘I can’t believe we didn’t get to do that stuff we wanted to do.’ We did plenty, more than enough, but it was still… The passion within me really ignited that night after the match. I was really upset," said Jeff Hardy.

Their WrestleMania 25 match ended with Matt Hardy emerging victorious. However, the brother vs. brother feud concluded with Jeff coming out on top several days later in an 'I Quit' match.

Compared to the Extreme Rules bout at WrestleMania in 2009, their 'I Quit' contest lasted relatively longer (19 minutes).

