WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name could be done with the company, Recently re-hired star destroys Rhea Ripley, CM Punk breaks silence

CM Punk made his return to the WWE ring after a decade at Royal Rumble. The Second City Saint failed to win the marquee battle royal in addition to suffering an injury. Punk addressed the situation on last night's RAW, which we will cover in today's News & Rumor Roundup.

We will also find out about what the future holds for a major name after he was pulled from Royal Rumble and check out who took out Rhea Ripley on RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. WWE RAW Results

Monday Night RAW was live from Tampa, Florida last night, featuring all the fallout from the Royal Rumble event that took place Saturday night in St. Petersburg.

Here are the complete results from the show that featured Royal Rumble winners Bayley and Cody Rhodes:

Judgment Day def. DIY to retain the Tag Team Championship

Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed

Gunther def. Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

#2. CM Punk addressed his injury on RAW

CM Punk was also present on RAW after coming up short at Royal Rumble. It was reported before the show that the former AEW World Champion suffered a torn triceps during the match, and Punk confirmed the same on the red brand. He revealed that his dream to headline WrestleMania is over for this year.

The Second City Saint was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who took credit for taking him out. The Scottish Warrior also attacked CM Punk after a brief war of words. Sami Zayn came out to make the save and set up a match with McIntyre.

#3. Brock Lesnar could be done with WWE

Brock Lesnar was set to return at Royal Rumble but was pulled from the event after he was allegedly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit. A new report has provided an update on the situation, stating that The Beast Incarnate could be gone for a long time and may even be done with the company.

It was also noted that the original plans for Lesnar included him getting eliminated by Dominik Mysterio in the battle royal to set up a singles match at Elimination Chamber. However, Bron Breakker ended up taking the former Universal Champion's place.

#4. Rhea Ripley got destroyed on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley had a night to forget on RAW as she was brutally assaulted by Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force attacked Mami from behind while she was addressing Damage CTRL and laid her out with three leg drops and an Annihilator.

It seems like the duo could meet at Elimination Chamber. Nia Jax has been undefeated in singles competition since returning and is a viable challenger for Rhea Ripley, who hasn't lost a match in nearly two years.

