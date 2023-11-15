WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name could end up going to jail for long time, Unfortunate news on Randy Orton's return, Brock Lesnar return date

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and more.

Randy Orton has been on the sidelines for over a year. However, he is expected to return to action soon, with Survivor Series looking like the most possible destination for his comeback.

We'll look at what the company's plans for him after his return, among other stories involving the return of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns' challenger at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title at WWE Crown Jewel against LA Knight. The Tribal Chief is unlikely to return to action until Royal Rumble next year, and a new report has noted that he could once again face The Megastar at the event.

Expand Tweet

Knight made it clear on SmackDown that he is not done with the Tribal Chief and won't rest until he has the gold around his waist. The 41-year-old will also face Jimmy Uso on the blue brand this Friday.

#2. Brock Lesnar's WWE return date

Brock Lesnar has been away from action since putting over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate missed out on this year's Crown Jewel and is not expected to be back until 2024.

A new report provided an update on his situation, noting that the former Universal Champion will be present at Royal Rumble next year.

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar is nearing the end of his career, with his current WWE contract reportedly to expire after WrestleMania 41. There are rumors of him facing Gunther at this year's event, but nothing is finalized yet.

#3. Update on WWE's plans for Randy Orton

Randy Orton looks all set to return at Survivor Series this year. The Viper is expected to be the fifth member of the Cody Rhodes' team in the WarGames match.

Expand Tweet

There were recently speculations of Randy Orton getting involved in the title picture soon after his return. However, a report from Fightful Select squashed those rumors, stating that there might be more of a wait before the 14-time world champion gets the title shot.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch facing up to 25 years in prison

Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, has been on the wrong side of the law a number of times. The Hall of Famer was arrested in May 2022 for being involved in a car incident that took away a 75-year-old's life in March this year. Sytch will face sentencing on November 27th at 9 am for DUI manslaughter, a felony in the third degree.

She also faces four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of causing property damage. If convicted on all charges, Sytch risks more than 25 years in prison.

Expand Tweet

Sytch was a part of WWE from 1994 to 1998. She also made sporadic appearances after hanging up her boots. She was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2011.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.