WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name released by the company, Former star teases match against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax breaks character

#1. WWE Holiday Tour live event results

The WWE Holiday Tour continued this weekend, with stars from RAW and SmackDown stopping over at State College, Pennsylvania, on Sunday for an action-packed evening.

The show featured multiple title matches and was headlined by Seth Rollins, who put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The Visionary also addressed CM Punk chants from the live crowd after the show.

Complete results from the show:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa via disqualification Kevin Owens and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa Alpha Academy defeated Imperium Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

#2. Former WWE star teases returning after 9 years to Charlotte Flair

A former WWE superstar who retired back in 2014 recently teased a potential matchup against Charlotte Flair. The name in question is Tyler Reks, who was with the sports entertainment juggernaut from 2008 to 2012. Reks briefly returned to the independent circuit in 2014 before retiring that same year.

Tyler recently revealed that she's open to returning to wrestling and asked her followers on X who she should face in her first match in almost a decade. The star also teased a showdown with Charlotte Flair after one of the fans suggested the Queen's name.

Charlotte Flair suffered an injury on SmackDown last Friday during her match against Asuka. There are concerns within the company regarding the extent of her injury.

#3. Nia Jax breaks character

Nia Jax has been absolutely dominant inside the squared circle ever since returning to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. The former RAW Women's Champion is yet to lose a singles match since her return and has taken the women's division by storm.

While she may maintain the fearsome persona on-screen, the Samoan star recently broke character on social media as she posted a picture with Maxxine Dupri. Both stars looked festive in the picture shared on Instagram.

#4. Major name has been released by WWE

There have been a lot of changes in the global juggernaut ever since the merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, was made official. This also includes the departure of several in-ring talents as well as backstage staff.

A recent report noted that more names have been released by the promotion, with Michael Weitz, the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning, also being let go by the company.

There were budget cuts for talents a few months back, where several stars were released from their contracts. The company has also made huge signings in this time, with Jade Cargill and CM Punk being the biggest names.

