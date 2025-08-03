  • home icon
  • WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major superstar to leave the company following SummerSlam loss? Gunther to undergo surgery, Randy Orton makes record

WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major superstar to leave the company following SummerSlam loss? Gunther to undergo surgery, Randy Orton makes record

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:12 GMT
Randy Orton (left) and Gunther (right) (Image credits: WWE.com)

Welcome to the August 3 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics around Gunther and Randy Orton, among others.

Also, a major name looks set to depart the company following a heartfelt moment with fans following SummerSlam loss. Let's check it all out without any further ado:

#1. Randy Orton makes SummerSlam record

Randy Orton was in action on Night 1 of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. While The Legend Killer could not secure victory for himself and Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, he did set the record for most SummerSlam appearances in history. Orton has competed at The Biggest Party of the Summer 17 times.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll came up short in their tag match, with Paul pinning Roll to pick up the victory for his team. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Viper following the celebrity match.

#2. Update on Gunther following WWE SummerSlam loss

Gunther's second World Heavyweight Championship reign came to an end at SummerSlam, where he lost the title to CM Punk. As per a new report, The Ring General is set to take time off following the PLE, as he will be undergoing nose surgery.

Gunther was busted open during the match, which, as per the report, was a kayfabe reason to write him off WWE programming. He is rumored to be out for the next few months.

#3. Karrion Kross on his way out of WWE?

Karrion Kross was also in action at SummerSlam, where he suffered a loss to Sami Zayn. The Herald of Doomsday was involved in an emotional moment with fans after the match, as he acknowledged their support after the bout was over, seemingly bidding farewell.

Kross' WWE contract is set to expire soon, and, as per reports, he has yet to ink a new deal with the company. Scarlett's current deal also runs out at the same time, and the duo could be on their way out of the global juggernaut, with Kross' match against Sami Zayn being his swan song.

#4. Seth Rollins gets a new name

Seth Rollins pulled off Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam as he managed to fool everyone into believing that he had an injury, only to come out and steal the show. The Visionary successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank on The Best in the World, ending the latter's World Heavyweight Championship reign after just over five minutes.

Rollins and his crew celebrated the victory on the SummerSlam post-show, which earned him a new name from WWE. The company called The Visionary "Seth Celebratin' Rollins" on their official X handle.

Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event last month during his match against LA Knight. However, it all turned out to be a ruse, as The Visionary came out after CM Punk's victory over Gunther on Night 1 of SummerSlam and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
