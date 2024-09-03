WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Massive superstar is gone from the company after half a decade, Alexa Bliss teases return, Brock Lesnar's recent picture

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we aim to discuss all the exciting and top stories making the rounds in the world of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at news stories related to Alexa Bliss and Brock Lesnar, among others.

#4. WWE RAW Results

Monday Night RAW after Bash in Berlin was filled with memorable matches and segments. We saw Drew McIntyre lay out CM Punk with a brutal attack, while Sami Zayn returned to TV programming to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

We also found out the final two contestants in the upcoming Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Here are the complete results from the show:

American Made def. Alpha Academy

Shayna Baszler def. Zelina Vega

Ilja Dragunov def. Dragon Lee & Dominik Mysterio

The Unholy Union def. Damage CTRL in the Women's Tag Team Title Number One Contender's Match

Braun Strowman def. Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser

Damian Priest & Jey Uso def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

#3. Alexa Bliss teases return

Alexa Bliss has been on the sidelines since January 2023. She was last seen in action at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, where she lost to Bianca Belair.

Amid her hiatus, Little Miss Bliss teased a return to WWE programming with a two-word message. Alexa posted a picture of her dark persona on Instagram, stating that she missed her.

There were speculations that Alexa Bliss could join the Wyatt Sicks. However, the faction looks complete for now with five members, with the late Bray Wyatt being a spiritual part of the group.

#2. Odyssey Jones is reportedly gone from the company

Odyssey Jones was shockingly removed from the WWE roster just a few hours before RAW this week. While there has been no official confirmation about his status, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that the powerhouse is likely ''done'' with the company.

The 405-pound star joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2019. He was drafted to RAW in 2023. Despite not making a single appearance on the Monday Night Show, Jones was retained by the flagship show in the 2024 WWE Draft. He made his main roster debut last month, assisting The New Day against The Final Testament.

The talented star made his in-ring debut on the main roster on the August 12, 2024, episode of RAW. He later joined forces with The New Day for a six-man tag team match on the August 19 edition of the red band.

#1. Brock Lesnar spotted with a fan amid WWE hiatus

Brock Lesnar has not made any appearances on WWE programming since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate was recently spotted with a fan, and, safe to say, he looked as jacked as ever.

It will be interesting to see if the former client of the legendary Paul Heyman returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months.

