WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Truth about claims that Jeff Hardy got fired on purpose; details on major rift within the McMahon family; recently exited former champion to return (14th December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and news stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a deeper look into the Jeff Hardy situation.

At a recent live event, the former WWE Champion left in the middle of a tag-team match and walked off into the crowd. He was released by WWE days later after refusing to go to rehab. There is a lot of speculation related to the matter with some claims suggesting that Hardy purposely got fired by the company.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some of the mentioned stories and other important news and rumors from WWE. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at these interesting topics of the day:

#5 Was Jeff Hardy trying to get fired from WWE?

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND . Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 https://t.co/8CZ6QXhKwt

Ever since Jeff Hardy's departure from WWE, some theories have accused him of purposely getting himself released.

However, that is not the case as per sources close to the man himself:

"It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to -- Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't "working to get out of his deal." The exact phrase I was given was that it was an 'absurd take,'" wrote Sapp.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to -- Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't "working to get out of his deal." The exact phrase I was given was that it was an "absurd take." It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to -- Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't "working to get out of his deal." The exact phrase I was given was that it was an "absurd take."

As per Fightful Select, people close to Jeff Hardy have rubbished these claims and said that this is an 'absurd take'. Hardy signed a contract with WWE in 2020 which was set to run until September 2022. It is unlikely that a man of Jeff Hardy's stature would do any such thing intentionally.

There have been lots of reports suggesting that Jeff Hardy was offered help by WWE, which he refused. It is also said that The Charismatic Enigma knew that he would be released if he didn't adhere to WWE's request of going to rehab.

