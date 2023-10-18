WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Multi-time champion done with the company, John Cena's backstage heat with 47-year-old star, Bianca Belair's future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion John Cena and Bo Dallas.

The wrestling world is still devastated by the terrible news of Bray Wyatt passing away at 36. There were rumors that the company would bring back his brother, Bo Dallas, as Uncle Howdy. However, a new update has revealed something different. We will also take a look at why John Cena had heat with Freddie Prinze Jr.

#3 Bo Dallas reportedly done with WWE

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas may not return to the company after Bray Wyatt's passing.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE rehired Dallas as a 'favor' to Wyatt. However, the man who seemingly portrayed Uncle Howdy is unlikely to make a comeback after The Eater of Worlds' death.

"I think he's [Dallas] done. I mean, the only reason he was even being used was as a favor to Bray Wyatt. So I mean, it's possible they'll use him, but I don't expect him to be back."

Dallas joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2008 and had a remarkable 13-year tenure as an active wrestler. He achieved several milestones during his stint, such as capturing the NXT Championship, the 24/7 Title, and the RAW Tag Team Championship. The 33-year-old's contract was terminated in April 2021 before he reportedly returned to the company as Uncle Howdy.

#2 John Cena allegedly had backstage issues with Freddie Prinze Jr.

On his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer discussed how John Cena frequently dismissed the notion of venturing into Hollywood as an actor. Nevertheless, Prinze Jr. consistently expressed his belief that the film industry would eventually recognize Cena's potential and offer him significant opportunities.

''He just didn't like me, and I thought that was funny because I knew he would end up in Hollywood one day. And he was like, 'Hollywood s*cks. You shouldn't even be here, Mr. Hollywood,'' said Prinze Jr.

Scooby Doo actor Freddie Prinze Jr. served as a producer and writer in WWE from 2008 to 2012. However, the 47-year-old star's presence backstage allegedly did not sit well with the former World Champion.

#1 Bianca Belair is seemingly set to return soon

Bianca Belair has been absent from the company's programming since August 2023. In her last match, she joined forces with Charlotte Flair to secure a victory over IYO SKY and Bayley on an episode of SmackDown.

According to the latest report from Ringside News, Bianca Belair might make her comeback as soon as this week's episode of SmackDown. The report indicated that The EST had initially requested some time off but is now approaching her return.

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to present its next major premium live event on November 4, as Crown Jewel will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Belair could play a significant role in the show.

