WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Multi-time champion's in-ring career seemingly over, Roman Reigns' opponent for Crown Jewel, Liv Morgan reacts to viral clip

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today's edition features topics related to Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, among other significant names.

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE programming on SmackDown this week. On Friday, he will likely start the build-up for his next title defense, which will reportedly take place at Crown Jewel 2023.

In other news, a top star from NXT has silently been moved up to SmackDown. So, without any delay, let's find out all the exciting news and rumors from the world of sports entertainment.

#4 Roman Reigns to reportedly face LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel

LA Knight has risen to prominence in WWE in the last few months and is currently one of the hottest babyfaces in the company. The Megastar was also in action at Fastlane, where he teamed up with John Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Knight is not yet done with The Bloodline and will likely face Roman Reigns at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The Megastar has also had a few interactions with Paul Heyman in the last few weeks, and things could be set in motion on Friday when The Tribal Chief returns to his hunting ground.

#3 Liv Morgan reacted to the viral video of her 'rizzing' a guy

Amid her absence from the squared circle due to injury, Liv Morgan has captured the spotlight with a viral video of her seemingly flirting with a guy at a NASCAR event. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was quick to respond with some emojis after the clip started making rounds online.

Morgan has been out of action since July 2023 due to a shoulder injury. There is still no word on when she could return to the squared circle.

#2 Dragon Lee moved to SmackDown after a win over Austin Theory

Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE in December last year as part of the company's developmental brand, NXT. However, he has been in action on the main roster over the last couple of weeks and even managed to pull off an upset over Austin Theory on SmackDown this past Friday.

Following the huge win, the 28-year-old has been moved up to the blue brand, per the company's official website.

#1 Robert Roode's in-ring career could be over

Robert Roode has been away from WWE programming for over a year, with his last match coming in June last year. The Glorious One had to step away from the squared circle due to multiple injuries for which he also went under the knife.

Roode has been working as a producer over the last few months and has been responsible for some of the best matches on TV programming. However, he is unlikely to return as an in-ring performer. According to a recent report, the multi-time champion is no longer listed as an active wrestler internally.