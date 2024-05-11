WWE News & Rumor Roundup: New Bloodline leader, Unfortunate update on the future of Cody Rhodes' reign, Ronda Rousey takes aim at Roman Reigns

toWelcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup.

The company is building towards the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, and following this week's SmackDown episode, The Bloodline might have a new leader going forward.

Cody Rhodes' title reign could also end before the next WrestleMania, with updates coming to the fore about who he might face at the mega show next year. Certain statements from Ronda Rousey's book have also gone viral on the internet, with fans specifically highlighting an incident involving Roman Reigns.

On that note, let's take a look at the top stories of the day:

#1. Solo Sikoa assumes leadership of The Bloodline

The once silent enforcer of The Bloodline has a lot to say these days. The latest SmackDown episode had one of the biggest developments in the Bloodline sage of late.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa exchanged words in a backstage segment this week, in which the 31-year-old star confirmed he's spoken to Roman Reigns.

A visibly shocked Heyman watched as Solo Sikoa revealed that Reigns had given him the responsibility of running the Bloodline. Sikoa even hugged Heyman and declared that in Roman Reigns' absence, Paul was now his "wise man."

The storyline has moved to a phase where Solo Sikoa seems to be the new leader of The Bloodline, which includes Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Whether Roman Reigns has actually approved of the change or not, it looks like Sikoa's time to shine as The Bloodline's chief.

#2. Backstage news on Cody Rhodes' title reign and WWE's WrestleMania 41 plans

Cody Rhodes' undisputed title reign has gotten off to a fine start. The American Nightmare defended the championship in a classic title match against AJ Styles at Backlash France and will soon put the belt on the line against Logan Paul in a fascinating match-up.

However, many are keeping an eye on the long-term future of Cody's reign and whether he will walk into WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

Dave Meltzer reports that, as of this writing, there is no guarantee that Cody Rhodes will be champion when 2025 comes around. The plan is to have Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 41, with Dwayne Johnson's reported idea being a "WWE title vs. People's title" clash.

The belief is that plans can change between now and WrestleMania 41, with even Rhodes' title run not being safe.

With The Rock's creative influence, the road to WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes will be the one to track.

#3. Ronda Rousey takes a shot at Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Ever since she left the WWE, Ronda Rousey has made several negative statements about her time with the pro wrestling giant.

Some excerpts from her book reveal that Rousey faced several issues in the WWE, and she was seemingly fearless about voicing them.

As revealed in Ronda Rousey's book, Our Fight: A Memoir, the former women's champion confronted WWE officials about something they had told her.

Rouset was allegedly told that "time makes money and not matches", to which, she had a very bold response. As you can see in the tweet above, Ronda pointed out the length of Roman Reigns' entrances while taking offense at WWE's apparent contradiction.

As you might have expected, Ronda Rousey made several other revelations in her book, including details of WWE punishing Rhea Ripley, original plans for the title, and more.

Given her stance towards WWE and her stint, Ronda Rousey might be done with wrestling for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback