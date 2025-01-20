WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Paul Heyman secretly working with 6'4" giant behind Roman Reigns' back; female star's incredible look; Seth Rollins trolled

Welcome to a brand new edition of WWE News & Rumor Roundup. In this piece, we will be covering topics about some big names such as Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns.

Aside from that, we will also cover a female star's incredible look ahead of her potential return, and so much more. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. CM Punk trolls Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one contest on tonight's WWE RAW on Netflix. However, just hours before the scheduled clash, their arch-rival, CM Punk, took to social media to troll both stalwarts.

The Best in The World shared the promotional post of the upcoming encounter between The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior on his Instagram stories with the caption that read:

"For the Divas title!"

While the Internet wrestling community may have enjoyed Punk's post, it is bound to not sit down well with Rollins and McIntyre. We could see a potential faceoff between the aforementioned names tonight.

#3. Charlotte Flair shows off her incredible physique

Charlotte Flair recently took to her X (Twitter) account to showcase her impressive physique. In her post, the veteran was seen flaunting a shredded look.

The Queen, who has been on the sidelines due to injury-related issues since December 2023, is rumored to return shortly. Flair's awaited return could happen this week. The veteran could return to announce her participation in the upcoming WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#2. Tiffany Stratton reacts after first successful title defense

Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women's Title a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Following that, she faced Bayley in her first defense last Friday.

While the match kept going back and forth, The Buff Barbie held her own to prevail over The Role Model. Following her win, Tiffany took to Instagram to post pictures of her match. The 25-year-old also sent a message to the entire locker room.

"On a diet of wins and pins; who’s next?" she wrote.

With Charlotte Flair likely to return shortly, will she be the next challenger for The Buff Barbie's title? Only time will tell.

#1. Paul Heyman is seemingly in cahoots with "The Next Brock Lesnar"

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux has hinted that he is secretly working with Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The six-foot-four-inch monster, who was once dubbed The Next Brock Lesnar by The Wiseman, commented on an Instagram post shared by Roman Reigns, writing, "#HeymanGuy!"

Following that, the 26-year-old liked a post on X about him being in cahoots with Paul Heyman. This has led to speculation that something is cooking between the WWE Hall of Famer and Parker. It will be of interest to see how things pan out moving forward.

