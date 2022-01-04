WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Possible WrestleMania plan for top stars, major name's injury scare, The Usos on Roman Reigns' absence (January 3, 2022) 

Welcome to another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

With WrestleMania 38 set to take place in a few months, we'll look at the company's potential plan for two top stars at the event. Today's roundup also features an update on Sasha Banks' recent injury scare.

The Usos have spoken about Roman Reigns' on-screen absence due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, reports regarding last-minute changes to the Day 1 show have surfaced. Becky Lynch suggested a possible dream match against a WWE legend not too long ago.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns might still happen at WWE WrestleMania 38

Although Brock Lesnar is a free agent on television, his WWE Championship victory at the Day 1 event makes it seem like he will solely appear on RAW moving forward.

The Beast Incarnate was feuding with Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown before Day 1. However, the status of their storyline remains unclear ever since Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

During the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez highlighted some informed speculation about the future of The Tribal Chief's program with Lesnar. While not fully confirmed, backstage belief has suggested that the two top talents could have a champion vs. champion clash at WrestleMania 38.

“My presumption [and] I don’t have this 100 percent confirmed. What people have told me they believe is what’s going on here. Here’s the thing with WWE, everybody. When there’s a storyline involving Roman and Brock, the people that know where this is going are Roman, Brock and Vince and probably Paul Heyman and maybe Bruce Prichard. I can talk to 100 people there and 100 of them would tell me, ‘I think this is what’s happening but I don’t know for sure.’ But I think that the idea here is that they are doing champion vs. champion at WrestleMania. Roman would be the SmackDown Champion, Brock would be the RAW Champion. Either a unification match or just champion vs. champion like they do at Survivor Series,” said Bryan Alvarez.

Interestingly, another report indicated that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley could finally happen following Day 1. It will be intriguing to see what's next in store for the current WWE Champion and Roman Reigns as WrestleMania inches closer.

