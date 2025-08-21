WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns wants major name to return, LA Knight's future revealed, 25-year-old star confirms MMA debut

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for 21 August 2025. Today, we'll delve into a variety of topics, including Roman Reigns reportedly wanting a major name to return, LA Knight's future being revealed, and a 25-year-old star's upcoming MMA debut.

Without any further ado, let's get started:

#5. 25-year-old ex-WWE star's MMA debut confirmed

A few years ago, Gable Steveson signed with the Stamford-based promotion, and many hoped that the rising star would have a career similar to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in the coming years. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old star was released from the promotion and soon headed to the NFL.

However, Steveson's career in the NFL was cut short as he was released in the coming months. Despite his previous failures, the 25-year-old star has recently confirmed his signing with LFA, Legacy Fighting Alliance, and revealed he's set to make his MMA debut in September 2025.

LFA @LFAfighting Gable Steveson 🥇 @gablesteveson1 Get your tickets: #LFA217 Takes place Friday, September 12th at the @MysticLake Casino Hotel in #PriorLake #Minnesota 📲 @UFCFightPass #LFAPriorLake #LFA217

Steveson's opponent wasn't announced, but it'll be interesting to see if the star can impress the fans with his MMA debut.

#4. Management cancelled major match for WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE has a few international dates on the horizon, and the company is set to host a premium live event in France, Clash in Paris 2025, with a few matches announced weeks in advance. However, the company was forced to cancel a major match.

Naomi was supposed to defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY. However, it was cancelled, and it was later revealed that she's pregnant and set to relinquish the title. Moreover, management cancelled the upcoming title match between the former Glow and Stephanie Vaquer in France.

#3. Major update on LA Knight's WWE future

LA Knight entered the main event scene when he lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. The Megastar was moments away from winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but lost to Seth Rollins.

While he scored a win over The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event, Knight was absent from WWE SummerSlam 2025. After Rollins pulled the 'Ruse of the Century,' Knight became a staple on the red brand, and management officially moved him to the red brand. This is the first time Knight was officially moved to the red brand, and it'll be interesting to see what's in store for the rising star.

#2. Roman Reigns' next match confirmed for WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns returned to the red brand with vengeance against The Vision when he assisted Jey Uso in an Extreme Rules match against Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. After the match, The Original Tribal issued a challenge to Bronson Reed, who stole two sneakers from Reigns and called himself The Tribal Thief, to a match in France.

Later, Adam Pearce reacted to Roman Reigns' statement from the show and booked a one-on-one match between Reigns and Bronson Reed in France at Clash in Paris 2025. This will be The Original Tribal Chief's first one-on-one match at a live event since WrestleMania 40.

#1. Roman Reigns and several WWE names reportedly want Alberto Del Rio back in the promotion

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide reached new heights as a promotion when WWE purchased the promotion, and they received a bigger platform to showcase their talent on a global scale. However, Alberto Del Rio played a huge role in the company's growth before the purchase earlier this year, and many wondered if he would return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, a former Spanish announcer for WWE, Hugo Savinovich, reported that several wrestlers, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and more, are advocating for the former 4-time World Champion's return to the company.

"But knowing that Roman Reigns respects him, and that stars like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, the whole Samoan clan, Rey Mysterio - they all want him back - that says a lot. But now, with Undertaker heavily involved in creative, and knowing he, like Roman, wants Alberto back - Undertaker is ready to use his creative mind to elevate Alberto’s character," Savinovich said.

Recently, Del Rio was forced to leave AAA when he lost a match to El Mesias. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the veteran in the coming months.

