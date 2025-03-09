WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Sad Brock Lesnar update, Nikki Bella's reaction to John Cena's heel turn, Former Universal Champion 'is back'

It's a predictably busy time in the WWE as all eyes are on the WrestleMania 41 build. This year promises a show unlike any other so far.

Ad

John Cena's heel turn has brought more attention to the product and his ex-fiance, Nikki Bella recently commented on the historic moment.

WrestleMania season is all about big names, and we have an update on Brock Lesnar's status.

One of Lesnar's greatest-ever rivals also made a surprising announcement on social media. The roundup also covers some interesting details on the backstage reaction to a recent title change.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#1. Brock Lesnar isn't coming back anytime soon

He has been away from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023 and as days pass, the likelihood of his comeback reduces.

Ad

Trending

RingSideNews provided an update on The Beast Incarnate and noted that the recent developments in Janel Grant's lawsuit have further increased the superstar's problems.

Brock Lesnar has been named in the lawsuit from the former WWE employee and as long as the legal battles aren't overcome, the former world champion is expected to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

It was, however, clarified that "both sides plan on fighting till the end," which means Brock Lesnar could still wrestle again despite the chances seemingly slim at this point.

Ad

#2. Nikki Bella comments on John Cena turning heel

Ad

It's a moment that will be replayed for years but for now, the impact of John Cena breaking bad is rapidly being felt in and around the WWE.

Nikki Bella recently spoke to Women's Wrestling Talk at the premiere of the Queen of the Ring movie and she was asked about John Cena shocking the wrestling fans.

Bella, who was engaged to Cena before they called it off in 2018, was all praises for how her former partner's heel turn was executed. Nikki Bella addressed The Franchise Player's retirement tour and how, by changing his character, John Cena was giving fans a priceless gift.

Ad

She explained:

"It was done so well. I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans? It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean? I think it’s so cool. It was amazing, too." [H/T - SEscoops]

Ad

Nikki Bella also returned at the Royal Rumble and based on recent signs, could be in for an extended run in the WWE.

#3. Goldberg is back on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

He might have his fair share of detractors, but Bill Goldberg remains one of wrestling's biggest attractions.

The former Universal Champion announced a while back that he is preparing for his retirement match that will supposedly happen inside a WWE ring in 2025.

Ahead of his swan song, Goldberg returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a long absence from the social media platform. The 58-year-old put out a simple yet effective message, and fans now expect one of pro wrestling's most dominant names to be more active online.

Ad

Goldberg last wrestled at Elimination Chamber 2022 and is reportedly undergoing stem cell treatment as he gets ready to enter the squared circle for the final time later this year.

#4. Natalya reveals backstage scenes during IYO SKY's latest title win in WWE

Fans were treated to a swerve before WrestleMania as IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion.

Ad

Prior to the title change, Ripley was expected to face Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows but the upcoming championship match is no longer set in stone.

SKY is a very popular name behind the scenes and her colleagues were apparently thrilled to witness the winning moment. Natalya revealed, via the Toronto Sun, that the WWE talent was at the Gorilla position watching the main event of RAW.

Natalya admitted the backstage area is usually off-limits during the show but Triple H made an exception as he knew how much the win meant for the women's locker room.

Ad

“We were all so excited for IYO. All of us backstage were watching the match - we actually watched it from Gorilla. That’s the place you go right before you walk through the curtain. It’s usually off-limits unless you’re about to go out, but Triple H knew how excited we were to see IYO vs. Rhea." [H/T - WrestlingNewsSource]

Natalya shared an emotional moment with IYO after she walked back after a match that changed fan expectations on the road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback