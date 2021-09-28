WWE News & Rumor Roundup: SmackDown star to get repackaged and turn heel, Why Alexa Bliss could be removed from television, When Triple H Warned Seth Rollins (28th September 2021)

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest news stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With Extreme Rules now in the rearview, WWE has already started its build for Crown Jewel next month.

In today's edition, we will talk about why former WWE Champion Seth Rollins had backstage heat and how Triple H even threatened to fire him if he didn't obey the rules. Apart from that this article will take a look at what the future holds for Alexa Bliss after she was beaten by Charlotte Flair on Extreme Rules.

So without any further ado, let's dive into today's article covering stories about top names like Big E, Rey Mysterio and many more:

#5 Triple H almost fired Seth Rollins in WWE because of heat with coaches

Speaking to Stone Cold on the Broken Skull Sessions, Seth Rollins revealed the time he got into trouble for being insubordinate with his coach Terry Taylor during his time at WWE Developmental. He revealed that Triple H wasn't happy with his behaviour and gave him a warning to either 'play ball' or leave WWE.

''I would just challenge him[Terry Taylor] in little ways every day to the point where I was insubordinate, and Hunter [Triple H] took me aside and was like, ‘Look, I don’t see anything special in you...."

Rollins mentioned how Taylor was very old school in his approach, and he wanted to change that.

“Terry is very old school in the sense that he thinks a certain way works, and part of that ideology is sort of shunning what is up and coming instead of embracing it," said Rollins

However, his ideas were often taken as a sign of rebellion. Even Joey Mercury once told him to learn how to play the game in order to succeed in WWE.

