WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Superstar fired after disturbing allegations; former champion to turn babyface and save Roman Reigns?

#4. WWE's plans for Charlotte Flair when she returns

Charlotte Flair hasn't appeared on RAW or SmackDown in 2024, but that could change soon. The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus last December, meaning a potential nine-month layoff. So, with her return looming, some plans for Flair have reportedly been discussed.

According to Viper Reports (PWN), the 14-time world champion will return on the SmackDown brand. Charlotte Flair is expected to challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship down the road, with a potential match against Tiffany Stratton also being considered.

It will be interesting to see if the match between Flair and Stratton comes about due to a Money in the Bank cash-in.

#3. Hulk Hogan has signed a new WWE deal

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently made an announcement about his future in the company. Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Hulkster stated that he signed a new five-year contract with WWE, mostly related to merchandising and licensing deals.

Hogan also mentioned that if the company needed him to do something for WrestleMania, it would be part of the deal. With that being said, it isn't known whether The Hulkster will return on-screen.

#2. Hogan's storyline idea for Logan Paul and Roman Reigns

Hulk Hogan further spoke about a bunch of topics on IMPAULSIVE, including his thoughts on Logan Paul turning babyface. The WWE legend claimed that The Maverick would thrive as a good guy and even suggested a way for him to turn; by inserting himself in Roman Reigns' feud with The Bloodline:

"Just a quick thought off the top of my head, when Roman comes back The Bloodline shoves and beats him like a dog and he [Logan] hits the ring to save Roman. It would get him over bam, instantly. It'll be Hulk Hogan babyface personified," he said. [49:40-49:50]

Logan Paul is currently off SmackDown, having recently lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if he returns as a babyface or a heel.

#1. Alleged details on Odyssey Jones' release

Following lots of talk on his WWE status, Odyssey Jones has allegedly been fired from the company. Bryan Alvarez spoke about it on Wrestling Observer Live, after allegations of domestic violence had become public. Dr. Chris Featherstone has reported on some further details on the situation involving Jones.

It had been going on for at least two months and became public after one of the parties involved spoke about their side of the story on social media. There had been no charges filed against Odyssey Jones for domestic violence, but there has seemingly been a "negative history" involving the former RAW star and his ex-partner:

"This has been a situation that has been going on for months (at least 2), and it became public after one party started expressing their side of the situation on social media. As of this post, there have been no charges filed against Odyssey Jones for domestic violence. There were previous charges filed against the other party regarding harassing friends and threatening neighbors. There has been a negative history concerning Odyssey Jones and his ex, even to the point of one party in the past filing an order of protection."

WWE is yet to issue a statement on the matter. It remains unclear whether the company will officially address Odyssey Jones' departure.

