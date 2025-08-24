WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Superstar has been officially replaced without explanation, Shocking Charlotte Flair upset, Why LA Knight left SmackDown

Welcome to the WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup for August 24, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Charlotte Flair and LA Knight.Plus, the latest injury update on a Monday Night RAW Superstar, and more. Let's get started:#4. Xavier Woods claims he suffered a serious neck injury on WWE RAWXavier Woods lost to Penta on the latest episode of RAW, and everyone seems confused by what happened after. Woods recently posted a video on X, saying he was injured after taking the Mexican Destroyer move from Penta:While the New Day star clearly spoke in character, the confusion stems from a recent report suggesting the injury could be legitimate. After the match on RAW, Xavier Woods apparently told people his neck was &quot;messed up.&quot; Fightful Select was informed of the same, with one source claiming they saw him wearing a neck brace.Woods has effectively blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality with this situation thus far. But the Fightful Select report did mention something else that's interesting: The RAW Superstar &quot;does a bit before DragonCon every year where he 'sustains an injury.'&quot;#3. What's next for Charlotte Flair?We may have just witnessed the biggest upset of WWE SmackDown this year. During the most recent episode in Dublin, Ireland, Piper Niven faced Charlotte Flair.In addition to Alexa Bliss' absence, interferences from Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green contributed to a shocking outcome where Niven defeated Flair. The pinfall victory also ensured a title opportunity for The Secret Hervice. During the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Lyon, France, Niven and Fyre will challenge Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.#2. Rey Mysterio was replaced at a recent eventRey Mysterio had been scheduled to appear as the Grand Marshal during the 2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 race on Saturday. However, just before the event, Daytona International Speedway named Kevin Owens as the top WWE Superstar's replacement.Owens went on to kick off the race, but many were left wondering: What happened to Mysterio? No explanation was given regarding his status, so it remains to be seen why the wrestling icon was replaced.#1. Why LA Knight left WWE SmackDown to join RAWLA Knight has lately been appearing on RAW as part of his feud with Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision. WWE officially moved him from SmackDown to the red brand not too long ago.According to Fightful Select, the change is part of a trade. Sami Zayn left RAW to join the blue brand, meaning Zayn and Knight were traded for each other. This was reportedly done to freshen up the babyface rosters on both shows.Interestingly, the two men have similar roles on their respective brands, as Zayn is also feuding with a heel faction now (Solo Sikoa's MFT).