  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Superstar has been officially replaced without explanation, Shocking Charlotte Flair upset, Why LA Knight left SmackDown

WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Superstar has been officially replaced without explanation, Shocking Charlotte Flair upset, Why LA Knight left SmackDown

By Kartik Arry
Published Aug 24, 2025 13:08 GMT
LA Knight and Charlotte Flair [Images from Triple H via X, WWE.com]
LA Knight and Charlotte Flair [Images from Triple H via X, WWE.com]

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for August 24, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Charlotte Flair and LA Knight.

Ad

Plus, the latest injury update on a Monday Night RAW Superstar, and more. Let's get started:

#4. Xavier Woods claims he suffered a serious neck injury on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods lost to Penta on the latest episode of RAW, and everyone seems confused by what happened after. Woods recently posted a video on X, saying he was injured after taking the Mexican Destroyer move from Penta:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While the New Day star clearly spoke in character, the confusion stems from a recent report suggesting the injury could be legitimate. After the match on RAW, Xavier Woods apparently told people his neck was "messed up." Fightful Select was informed of the same, with one source claiming they saw him wearing a neck brace.

Woods has effectively blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality with this situation thus far. But the Fightful Select report did mention something else that's interesting: The RAW Superstar "does a bit before DragonCon every year where he 'sustains an injury.'"

Ad

#3. What's next for Charlotte Flair?

We may have just witnessed the biggest upset of WWE SmackDown this year. During the most recent episode in Dublin, Ireland, Piper Niven faced Charlotte Flair.

In addition to Alexa Bliss' absence, interferences from Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green contributed to a shocking outcome where Niven defeated Flair. The pinfall victory also ensured a title opportunity for The Secret Hervice. During the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Lyon, France, Niven and Fyre will challenge Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

#2. Rey Mysterio was replaced at a recent event

Rey Mysterio had been scheduled to appear as the Grand Marshal during the 2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 race on Saturday. However, just before the event, Daytona International Speedway named Kevin Owens as the top WWE Superstar's replacement.

Owens went on to kick off the race, but many were left wondering: What happened to Mysterio? No explanation was given regarding his status, so it remains to be seen why the wrestling icon was replaced.

Ad

#1. Why LA Knight left WWE SmackDown to join RAW

LA Knight has lately been appearing on RAW as part of his feud with Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision. WWE officially moved him from SmackDown to the red brand not too long ago.

According to Fightful Select, the change is part of a trade. Sami Zayn left RAW to join the blue brand, meaning Zayn and Knight were traded for each other. This was reportedly done to freshen up the babyface rosters on both shows.

Interestingly, the two men have similar roles on their respective brands, as Zayn is also feuding with a heel faction now (Solo Sikoa's MFT).

About the author
Kartik Arry

Kartik Arry

Twitter icon

Kartik Arry is an avid professional wrestling fan who started writing for Sportskeeda in 2018.

In January 2021, Arry also became an editor for the website. He then went on to earn an Assistant Content Manager position for Sportskeeda's WWE section in December 2021.

Arry loves the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, and in his pastime, he enjoys watching movies and television shows.

E-Mail: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kartik Arry
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications