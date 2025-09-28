WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Superstar is quitting the company after massive contract dispute, Another Nia Jax controversy, AJ Styles retirement

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for September 28, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about AJ Styles and Nia Jax.Plus, speculation on Roman Reigns' future, and more. Let's get started:#4. What will Roman Reigns do at WWE Survivor Series 2025?Roman Reigns is advertised for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and Survivor Series events, meaning he should return to wrestling soon. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently highlighted a potential plan for Reigns after he comes back.Meltzer speculated that the OTC could reunite with The Usos for a WarGames match at Survivor Series. In this situation, they may team up with two more superstars to take on five others, including The Vision (Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed).Should WWE make the match above official, we could be in for a blockbuster PLE this November: John Cena, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes, among others, are also advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames.#3. Nia Jax's night could have gone better during WWE SmackDownNia Jax finds herself at the center of controversy yet again. In the main event of the latest SmackDown episode, she closed out a Triple Threat against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill with a terrible botch.Jax did not kick out when Stratton pinned her at one point in the match, but the referee only called it a two-count. The immediate aftermath was awkward, as you can see below:Tiffany Stratton attacked Nia Jax with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever later to win via pinfall and retain her WWE Women's Championship. However, the main talking point online was obviously the controversial error. It remains to be seen who was at fault and what exactly went wrong from the original plan, but fans mostly pointed their frustration toward Jax, given her history with botches in the company.As if this wasn't enough, the Triple Threat featured a moment where Jade Cargill was busted open. Jax sent Cargill into the steel steps outside the ring, which caused the incident. The latter even posted pictures of her gruesome battle wound after SmackDown.#2. Big contract renewal issue behind the scenesJazmyn Nyx is quitting WWE after a disagreement between both sides on her new contract. The discord stems from a money issue, with Fightful Select recently providing details on the same.The company wanted to retain Nyx but refused to adjust its new contract offer to her. Not too long ago, the superstar implied she was making less than $80,000 in WWE NXT. Her NXT contract was reportedly at about $75,000 a year, and Nyx had been offered the same amount for a new multi-year contract. One talent even noted that the Fatal Influence star was likely making less than $60,000 from this deal after taxes.Interestingly, Jazmyn Nyx had the following to say when asked about potentially returning if a better deal was offered (via Snapchat):&quot;100% I would. It was a really hard decision for me, and I didn't want my experience to end. I loved wrestling and had so much fun training and learning [from] the best.&quot;She may not be done with wrestling entirely, as Nyx left the door open for opportunities elsewhere in the business.#1. AJ Styles confirms retirement plansAJ Styles is not hanging up his boots just yet. But The Phenomenal One will retire from WWE &quot;within the next year.&quot; While speaking to Tokyo Sports, the 48-year-old revealed:&quot;I will definitely retire within the next year. I don't want the fans to see a side of me that isn't AJ Styles. That is the main reason. I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move.&quot;Styles has not officially decided on plans after wrestling retirement. But he dropped a hint during the same interview on what to expect. The WWE veteran may work for the company behind the scenes and deal with training younger stars.Who should be AJ Styles' final opponent? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.