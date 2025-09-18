WWE News & Rumor Roundup: The Rock squashes long-standing beef, Legend confirms the end of his run, Jacob Fatu's huge push is over?

Welcome to another fun edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 18th September, 2025. Today, we'll cover a few topics in the world of sports entertainment, such as The Rock squashing his long-standing beef with a top name, a legend confirming the end of his run on the main roster, and whether Jacob Fatu's push is over.

Ad

Let's get started:

#5. Major update on Jacob Fatu's WWE future - Reports

Jacob Fatu received a monstrous start on WWE's main roster when he appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and joined The New Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership. In the coming months, Fatu got over with the crowd and eventually got his WrestleMania moment in Las Vegas when he defeated LA Knight to capture the United States Championship.

Ad

Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

After losing the title to Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old star also lost the feud to The Street Champion at SummerSlam 2025 and went on a hiatus. Many thought the management punished the rising star for what happened at Rikishi's wrestling promotion.

According to Fightful Select, the management hasn't given up on Jacob Fatu as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion is still viewed as a valuable talent and someone with a long future ahead of them in the promotion.

Ad

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reveals whether his daughter, Aalyah, loves wrestling

The Bloodline isn't the only wrestling family in the industry anymore, as The Mysterios have been making their mark as well. Rey Mysterio is arguably one of the greatest luchadors of his generation, and Dominik Mysterio recently made history as the first star to hold the AAA Mega and the Intercontinental Championship at the same time.

Ad

In an appearance on Brown Bag Mornings, the 3-time WWE World champion revealed that Aalyah recently had a session at Natalya and TJ Wilson's The Dungeon, and she loves wrestling. Moreover, the wrestling legend was happy that his daughter also loved the art, similar to him and his son.

"She's been asking for the past year and a half, 'Dad, when are you taking me to the ring?' So, I went to Orlando last week to the performance center because I needed to go back in and try to get cleared after my injury. I took her with me. She stepped into the ring, and she loved it. The crazy thing is, she didn't only love it, but the first thing she did for being in the ring for the first time, I was like, 'Oh my God,' Mysterio said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Aalyah also debuts for the promotion in the near future.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confirms the end of his run on the main roster

WWE made a surprising change on the main roster when Michael Cole and Wade Barrett weren't in the commentary booth, and NXT's Booker T and Vic Joseph were the voices for the show. The duo also has been a staple on the developmental brand, and many assumed they quietly got their call-ups ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the 6-time world champion spoke highly of his time alongside Joshep on Friday Night SmackDown. However, he revealed that he's not done with the developmental brand, and doesn't want to do commentary on the main roster.

"It was amazing being a part of SmackDown, one night only. It was amazing to be a part of the broadcast for one night. Me and Vic, we had so much freaking fun. That two hours went by so fast. I always said I never really want to do the main roster commentary anymore. A lot of people probably don't want to see me on main roster commentary," Booker T said. [H/T - WresltingInc]

Ad

While Booker has no interest in working for the main roster anymore, it'll be interesting to see when the management moves Vic Joseph up in the near future.

#2. WWE will host a PLE in Italy

WWE has gone global since 2022, when it hosted Clash at The Castle in Wales for the first time. After the event, more premium live events occurred outside the United States, and the trend of global events isn't ending anytime soon, as Nick Khan made a major announcement.

Ad

According to SportBusiness, Nick Khan informed them that the company plans to host a premium live event in Italy in the first half of 2026. With the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2026, the company plans to fill its calendar with several international dates heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

#1. The Rock squashes long-standing beef with top WWE name

Whether it's inside the ring or outside, it's hard to turn the tide when one upsets The Rock. In 2017, Logan Paul landed in a series of controversies when he filmed himself in Japan and recorded a deceased person's body in Aokigahara forest in Japan in one of his vlogs.

Ad

The Maverick faced huge backlash for his action, and Dwayne Johnson, who was collaborating with Paul at the time, cut all ties with him. However, The Final Boss reconciled with the former United States Champion in one of Logan Paul's latest vlogs.

On Logan Paul's YouTube channel, the 30-year-old WWE star revealed that The Rock squashed their long-standing beef, and the two have reconciled recently, before Paul met with Benny Safdie, the director of The Smashing Machine. The multi-time WWE World Champion sent a video message to The Maverick.

Ad

"Yo, brother, I know you're doing Benny Safdie today. Uh... I'm so happy, man, that you're going to meet him. That is my guy. That's my brother and and he changed my life, and I just want you to know that. And you guys are going to have an amazing talk. I told Benny how much man I just loved you, and you guys are going to have a great talk," The Rock's message to Logan Paul.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if the two would also collaborate inside the ring in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!