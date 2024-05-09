WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top name officially done with the company, Star confirms being released after 7 years, Jey Uso to face Sami Zayn?

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Main Event Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. In his absence, Solo Sikoa seems to have taken over The Bloodline and replaced Jimmy Uso with Tama Tonga. Tanga Loa has also joined the faction after returning at Backlash. Apart from that, we will look at details regarding a top name leaving WWE.

#1. Boa confirms he has been released by WWE

The Stamford-based promotion released 11 wrestlers a few weeks ago, and one of them was Boa. He went on his Twitter/X and expressed gratitude to WWE for a memorable seven-year stint. The 28-year-old also said he'll be a free agent starting June 01.

''After an incredible seven-year journey, my time with WWE comes to a close on 6/1. Grateful for the opportunity to work with amazing people and coaches. As I move forward, I’m excited for new career opportunities and deeply appreciative of everyone who’s supported me through life’s ups and downs. Here’s to embracing the next chapter with resilience and optimism!” he wrote.

Boa had signed with the company in 2016, and even though he made his in-ring debut in 2017, he was never featured prominently in NXT. The 28-year-old's biggest rivalry in NXT was against Solo Sikoa. While Sikoa has become one of the top names on SmackDown, Boa was not so lucky.

#2. Jey Uso could face Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, as per expert

Sam Roberts, who talks about wrestling on his Notsam podcast, said that Jey Uso might try to win the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam in a match against his old friend, Sami Zayn. Earlier this year, Main Event Jey Uso fought Gunther for the championship but was unsuccessful in his pursuits, thanks to Jimmy Uso.

''However, the idea of Sami Zayn, who at the moment is occupied with Chad Gable is that he's gonna have a couple of other opponents. But the idea that there could be a friendly rivalry. The idea that at some point, maybe at SummerSlam, who knows when? Because I think people also wanna see The Usos eventually get together to face the new Bloodline," he said.

Jey Uso has risen to become one of the biggest singles superstars in the company after breaking away from The Bloodline. However, The YEET Master recently lost a World Championship match against Damian Priest and is currently a part of the ongoing King of the Ring Tournament.

#3. Brad Blum is officially done with the company

Previously, it was said by PWInsider that former Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum quit his job on May 01. He decided to leave on his own and wasn't asked to go. The report also stated that Blum finished working at WWE on May 3 and is officially done with the company. We don't know yet if someone else will take his place.

''As we noted last week, WWE's Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum resigned from the company. He officially finished on Friday 5/3,'' the report stated.

The 70-year-old had been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2006. He was allegedly close to Vince McMahon, and the latter's exit from the company might have played a role in his departure.

His bio on the company page states that Blum was a ''critical strategic and operational leader, ensuring both the development and execution of WWE’s strategic initiatives resulting in continuous record growth for the company."

