WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star caught sleeping at the Hall of Fame, Randy Orton's WrestleMania match confirmed, Huge return after 320+ days

We're just hours away from WrestleMania 41, and there is undeniable buzz surrounding WWE. The festivities for WrestleMania weekend kicked off with a star-studded Hall of Fame induction event, and it seems like a couple of stars picked the most surprising time for a quick nap.

Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania match also got confirmed in the go-home SmackDown episode. Many rumors are swirling around regarding his opponent.

Elsewhere, WrestleMania 41 could also feature the long-awaited comeback of a fan favorite. On that note, let's delve deeper into the final roundup before a stacked WrestleMania show:

#4. WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony produced some interesting moments

From kissing Shawn Michaels to confessing his admiration for Paul Heyman's buttocks, Triple H's Hall of Fame induction segment was a wild ride, to say the least.

As the headline inductee, The Game was always expected to get the most time on the microphone, but the overall runtime of the event might have been a little frustrating for fans.

Eagle-eyed netizens began sharing screenshots of what looked like Jey Uso and Booker T indulging in a nap during the ceremony. In the internet era, it's all fun and banter, and it could very well be that Jey and Booker didn't really take a long snooze break.

Nonetheless, the length of Triple H's speech has noticeably led to a wide range of reactions. The camera shots from the ceremony visibly showcased the fatigue of multiple talents in attendance throughout the night, and for all we know, it could end up being a backstage joke from this year's WrestleMania season.

#3. Randy Orton's WrestleMania match is set

After days of uncertainty, the rumors turned out to be true, as Randy Orton announced he would have an open challenge at WrestleMania 41.

The Viper was previously scheduled to face Kevin Owens until a serious neck injury forced the latter to pull out of the event and future WWE shows.

Randy Orton is just too big a name to be left out of WrestleMania, and as expected, WWE reserved a spot for him on Night Two. While an open challenge is a tried-and-tested way to utilize a superstar, the identity of Orton's opponent remains a closely guarded secret, though we already have many hints of who it might be.

Rusev, aka Miro, has re-signed with WWE and is expected to make his return soon, with the vacant WrestleMania slot against Randy being an ideal match for The Bulgarian Brute.

His real-life partner, Lana (aka CJ Perry), also shared a photo recently together with Rusev, adding to the speculation about their potential comeback as a duo at 'Mania.

#2. Becky Lynch's return is imminent

Fans of The Man might finally see her back in action after over 300 days of absence. Becky Lynch was last seen in action on the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW. Her contract subsequently expired in June. Although she reportedly signed a new deal earlier this year, the Irish star has yet to appear on WWE's programming.

PWInsider reports that Lynch may be back on television as soon as WrestleMania 41 weekend and get involved in a big angle. The former Women's World Champion was at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas and is in town in case WWE has plans to bring her out at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch has been at the center of a raging debate over the past year, as her contract status was under scrutiny. Lynch even claimed she was done wrestling for now during a recent non-WWE appearance but didn't rule out coming back.

Becky being at the Hall of Fame ceremony and PWInsider's latest report based on the word going around backstage are healthy indicators of her return to prominence in pro wrestling.

#1. Rey Mysterio might be injured before WrestleMania

Ahead of his planned match against El Grande Americano at The Show of Shows, Rey Mysterio seemingly suffered an untimely setback on SmackDown.

LWO teamed up with Rey Fenix to take on American Made on SmackDown, and it didn't end well for Mysterio, as he was seen getting helped to the back. As per footage revealed by James Williams of USA Today, The Master of 619 might have been dealing with a leg injury and looked to be in a considerable amount of discomfort.

Additional footage also disclosed Rey Mysterio having a conversation with Fenix, potentially instructing him about how the rest of the match needed to pan out.

At this point, there are no updates on whether Rey will be able to compete at WrestleMania, with his match against El Grande Americano in danger of being altered.

Stay tuned for more updates, and also join us at Sportskeeda Wrestling for all live coverage of WrestleMania 41.

