WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star suspended; legends re-signed after being erased from history; Randy Orton has been spotted 

#1. TNA has suspended Ex-WWE star Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler

Nic Nemeth was out in the ring in TNA and was going after Jake Something on this week's show. Ryan Nemeth and Joe Hendry started pushing each other, and Santino Marella came out as the authority figure to bring some peace.

Ziggler saw Jake Something getting aggressive and hit him with a superkick. He was going to hit him with another, but the star moved out of the way, and he hit Santino Marella instead.

While he and his brother apologized to Marella backstage later, the authority figure said he had to be fair and do his duty. Thus, Ziggler was suspended from TNA for the next four weeks.

#2. The new regime of WWE, with Triple H and Nick Khan, has re-signed two huge legends to the company

After decades of legal contention, as per reports by PWInsider, WWE has signed back Demolition to the company. Ax and Smash are now signed on a Legend's contract with the company.

While Vince McMahon erased the two stars from history in the past following their CTE lawsuit against the company and issues with the use of their team name elsewhere, the company is now under a new regime. Under Triple H and Nick Khan, the company has treated legends better, often inviting them to shows as guests of honor.

The new regime has re-signed the two stars to the company after decades of not being even mentioned despite their achievements in the tag team division.

#3. Randy Orton was spotted with a fan today

Randy Orton has not been seen in WWE ever since he took the Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens.

However, fans have more hope after a recent post from a fan featuring the Viper. The fan said he had spotted the Legend Killer while at work.

Orton was seen wearing a hoodie. There's still no update as to when he'll finally return.

#4. Goldberg has provided an update on his health

Goldberg is supposed to return to the company for a final retirement match before he finally ends his career. The star has now posted about his health.

The star revealed that he was getting stem cell treatment before he will finally retire later this year.

“50% of me is better than 99% of 99% of the f*ckers on the planet, so wait until i’m done here @bioxcellerator” -@goldberg95."

Stem Cell therapy has helped several stars, including Rey Mysterio, return to the ring and heal from past issues. Goldberg may be able to return to the company in better condition than ever.

