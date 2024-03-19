WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top Superstar removed from the active roster, Cody Rhodes makes a deal with major name, Veteran on Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup. Today, we will cover topics about top names such as Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes is once again set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, the feud also involves The Rock and Seth Rollins this time. With just a few weeks left for the historic show, The American Nightmare made a deal with a major name on RAW last night.

Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE RAW Results

Last night RAW was loaded with many amazing matches and segments as the build-up for WrestleMania XL continued. SmackDown stars Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman also appeared on the red brand.

Here are the complete results from the show:

DIY def. The Creed Brothers

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Ricochet def. Dominik Mysterio

Awesome Truth def. Indus Sher

The New Day def. Alpha Academy

Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax

#2. Cody Rhodes made a deal with Paul Heyman

As mentioned above, Paul Heyman was present on RAW this past Monday. The Wiseman interrupted Cody Rhodes during his promo and invited him to a one-on-one meeting with Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare accepted the deal and promised to come to the blue brand alone.

Cody has been backed by Jey Uso and Seth Rollins in his feud against The Bloodline. However, it looks like he will leave the two behind upon his return to the blue brand.

#3. Asuka pulled from WWE live events

Asuka had an injury scare on SmackDown this past Friday. A new report has provided an update on the situation, noting that she was pulled from the weekend house shows out of caution. The Empress of Tomorrow will soon undergo medical tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Asuka is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and is expected to defend the title at WrestleMania XL. Fans would be hoping that she can put the injury woes behind her and compete at the grandest stage.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez removed from active roster

Raquel Rodriguez returned to action before the Elimination Chamber after spending months on the sidelines. However, the former NXT Women's Champion has once again been out of action for the last few weeks.

As per a recent report, Raquel has been removed from the WWE active roster and is listed among stars who are currently on the shelf. Big Mami Cool also sent a message amid the speculations.

#5. Dutch Mantell on Brock Lesnar's return

Brock Lesnar's future with WWE has been up in the air ever since he was seemingly referenced in the recent Vince McMahon lawsuit. The Beast Incarnate was slated to return at Royal Rumble but plans changed after the aforementioned controversy came to light.

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that it is still not a good time to bring Brock Lesnar back:

"Put a little distance in between these charges and bringing him back," said Mantell. I think that would get them a lot of bad, bad publicity. His name right now (...) They can't bring him back now. I don't think legally. I would say my advice to WWE is [to] let some time go by and get this matter behind you. Jim Ross just come out and said, 'Hey, it's time to move on. It's time to do this. It's time to do that.' No, it's time to move on. When it goes through the legal system, that's when it's over."

The former WWE Champion was reportedly supposed to feud with Gunther on the road to WrestleMania. However, the dream match looks in jeopardy now.