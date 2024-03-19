We got another great episode of WWE RAW with CM Punk announcing his return and Cody Rhodes cutting a deal with The Bloodline. We got a great main event with Becky Lynch and Nia Jax as well as some big qualifiers for the Tag Team Six-Pack Challenge.

DIY def. The Creed Brothers

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Ricochet def. Dominik Mysterio

Awesome Truth def. Indus Sher

The New Day def. Alpha Academy

Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax

Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW and we were reminded by Michael Cole that at WrestleMania 40, we would get the third-ever brother vs. brother match, with the first two being Bret vs. Owen Hart and Matt vs. Jeff Hardy.

Jey called The Bloodline out, and Jimmy Uso showed up to the ring before saying that he missed his brother, Jey being the one who left the family. Jimmy felt insulted that Jey held the tag titles without him after he made Jey's career. Jey said that his biggest moment was still to come, and it would be the one where he 'slaps the YEET out of Jimmy.'

A brawl broke out, and Solo Sikoa got involved before Cody Rhodes showed up to even the odds. Cody hit Solo with a Cody Cutter before he and Jey cleared the ring of The Bloodline.

Backstage, Paul Heyman told Adam Pearce that he was there for official business that would have big implications for the future.

WWE RAW Results (March 18, 2024): DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

Ciampa and Julius kicked off the match and Tommaso was caught in an ankle lock early on before making the tag to Gargano. DIY took control of the match with double-team planchas before the Creeds came back with double vertical suplexes.

Gargano broke up the Brutus Bomb and got a superkick on Brutus before Ciampa came in with the Air Raid Crash. The Creeds tried for another ankle lock before tossing DIY into each other. Julius got the moonsault before joining Brutus for the Brutus bomb but Gargano came in with a Superkick, and Ciampa rolled Julius up for the win.

Result: DIY def. The Creed Brothers

Grade: B+

Judgment Day was backstage with Andrade and the two were working out a deal to help each other out. Andrade walked out before Priest showed up and talked about the upcoming match with Dominik and Ricochet.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on WWE RAW

LeRae and Carter kicked off the match and Candice was caught in the ring by the former tag champs before coming back with a big boot. Chance hurt her knee and LeRae used the opportunity to lock in half Boston Crab on her and get the easy win.

Result: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes was out next and said that The Rock may be playing a heel on TV, but in reality, he was just an a**hole. Rhoads reminded us that Dwayne called him emotional for crying last week but added that The Great One had been crying to TKO and WWE management behind the scenes this whole time.

Cody went on and said that The Rock's threats to beat him bloody with a belt did not scare his mom, she was a tough woman who once beat up an undercover cop at a concert. He added that The Rock had little d**k syndrome and called him Roman Reigns' "side chick."

Paul Heyman came out and said that Roman was a man of his word and that if Cody showed up to SmackDown this Friday, Reigns would meet without the Bloodline. Cody agreed, but Heyman told him that he would have to come alone as well. Rhoads agreed to the deal and shook Paul's hand before SmackDown moved on.

Backstage, Jey Uso asked Cody if he really planned to show up to SmackDown alone and said that the Bloodline would be there regardless. Jey offered to help Rhoads, but the latter said that he knew what he was up against before walking off.

Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Ricochet was in control early on and sent Dominik outside for a big dive before a distraction from JD McDonagh let Mysterio get a baseball slide in off the apron. Back in the ring, Dom tried for the three amigos but Ricochet reversed it and got a near fall off a boot to the face.

Ricochet took Dom down with another big kick before heading up top for the 450 but Dom rolled out of the way. JD caused another distraction letting Dom set up the 619 but Ricochet managed to dodge the move. Ricochet came back with the Recoil and picked up the win

Result: Ricochet def. Dominik Mysterio

Grade: B-

Sami Zayn was talking to Chad Gable backstage, and the latter was acting a little strangely. Gable said that the WrestleMania match meant more to him, and Sami said that he, too, has a family who he wanted to make proud. Gable stopped him and said that it wasn't about that; he just thought that Sami couldn't beat Gunther.

Sami Zayn and Gunther were out next to sign the Intercontinental Title match for WrestleMania XL. Gunther, much like Gable didn't think that Sami could beat him and laughed at the idea of him even considering being able to beat him.

The champ said that no one, including Sami, believed that Zayn could win. Sami was quiet for a bit before getting in Gunther's face and yelling that he truly believed that he could beat the champ.

Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher on WWE RAW

Indus Sher had control of the match early on and isolated The Miz before hitting a massive elbow drop. Miz came back with a double dropkick and tagged R-Truth in before Truth got the takedown and went for the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Truth failed to get the Attitude Adjustment and tried for the STF before The Miz came back for an assisted Skull Crushing Finale. R-Truth took a massive elbow from Sanga but managed to fall on Veer, who was on the mat for the upset win.

Result: Awesome Truth def. Indus Sher on RAW

Grade: B

Sami walked backstage and asked Gable why he thought that Zayn couldn't beat Gunther. Gable said that Zayn had an underdog mentality and that he wouldn't be able to compete in the ring with someone like Gunther.

CM got a short promo from the gym, talking about his return next week on RAW.

Drew McIntyre was on his way out but his entrance was interrupted by Seth Rollins' and the Scottish Warrior was not happy about it. Rollins said that Drew was right about something and that he was a spotlight junkie. Drew said that Rollins' priorities were all wrong and all McIntyre cared for was that Seth gets himself to the ring at WrestleMania.

Drew said that he earned the opportunity to win the title and Rollins said that McIntyre was addicted to the spotlight just as much as him. Seth told McIntyre that he got his time in the spotlight in 2020 and failed to keep the title, just like he will fail to beat the champ at WrestleMania.

Alpha Academy vs. The New Day on WWE RAW

Otis was using his belly to push Woods around the ring early on before Tozawa was tagged in and we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Otis was back in and hit the caterpillar on Kofi for a near fall before Kingston dodged a dive from the ropes.

Tags were made and Tozawa took a big DDT from Woods before hitting a big top rope Rana off a counter. Woods got a big powerbomb and got the Elbow Drops off the ropes before picking up the win.

Result: The New Day def. Alpha Academy on RAW

Grade: B+

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax - Last Woman Standing Match on WWE RAW

The match went outside early on and Becky took some big strikes to the face before trying to set up a table at ringside. Nia beat her down and set up the table herself before bringing some chairs into the ring. Becky took one of the chairs and beat Nia with it but missed the Manhandle Slam before Jax hit her with the Samoan Drop on the chairs.

Nia hit Becky with Kendo Sticks and dropped her on some chairs once more before getting a leg drop on the pile. Lynch took more chair shots before trapping her under the chair and sitting on it to keep her down for the count. Becky grabbed a Kendo Stick and beat Nia with it before the latter got the steel steps and smashed Becky in the head with it.

Becky dodged a leg drop on the apron and hit a DDT on the steel steps before setting up another table at ringside. Back after a break on RAW, Nia laid Becky down on the table but Lynch came back with a fire extinguisher before being put through a table in the ring with a Samoan Drop.

Nia broke the count herself and hit the Annihilator on Becky but the latter rolled out of the ring. Jax was about to put Becky through another table but Lynch reversed into a Manhandle Slam from the apron and put Nia through the table herself. Nia beat the count but Becky came in with a leg drop through the announce table before getting the win!

Result: Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax on RAW

Grade: A+

Rhea Ripley showed up after the match and headed to the ring before she and Becky got in each other's faces and had a staredown as RAW went off the air.