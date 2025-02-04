WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Triple H has released 34-year-old star from the company, Update on Drew McIntyre, LA Knight breaks character

Welcome to the February 4 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at topics about LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Also, in one of the major developments of the day, a 34-year-old has been released from the company, with Triple H reportedly being the man behind his exit. So let's check it out along with last night's RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW results

We saw the fallout from Royal Rumble on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW as Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair came face-to-face with the world champions of the red brand. There were also Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on the show, with CM Punk taking on Sami Zayn while Iyo Sky faced Liv Morgan to book a spot at the upcoming premium live event.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Penta def. Ludwig Kaiser

The New Day def. LWO

Liv Morgan def. IYO SKY

CM Punk def. Sami Zayn

#2. Backstage update on Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was missing from RAW after reports emerged of him being legitimately unhappy with how the Royal Rumble match went. As per a recent update, there is still no confirmation of what irked The Scottish Warrior. Names of LA Knight and Logan Paul were also thrown in the mix:

"Drew's a hell of a talent and I think he wants everything to be 100%. And I just don't think that happened Saturday night. I think it's probably a mix of Logan Paul and LA Knight," WrestleVotes reported.

"And, you know, if it never comes out to exactly what he's mad about, that's fine. You know, that was in the moment, right through the curtain. You're allowed to have emotions. So let's hope they figure it out and everybody could just can just continue to work together."

Drew McIntyre has been a major name for WWE for a long time and the issue is expected to be sorted soon.

#3. LA Knight breaks character to praise WWE rival

LA Knight was recently involved in a feud with Logan Paul which ended with The Megastar dethroning The Maverick to win the United States Championship. While the two still have animosity between them, Knight recently broke character to praise the social media megastar:

"I will give credit to Logan Paul. He's a hell of an athlete. He can do a whole lot of crazy things that I wouldn't even dare to. But at the same time, he's able to find that aptitude and put it together," Knight said.

Both men seem to have moved on from the feud as Logan Paul was recently present on RAW where he started a rivalry with the LWO. LA Knight, meanwhile, is a part of SmackDown.

#4. Triple H releases 34-year-old star from WWE

It was recently reported that NXT star Duke Hudson was released from his WWE contract. As per a new update, Triple H did not view Hudson as a "main roster guy" and thus let him go.

Duke was a part of the global juggernaut for three and a half years. He was last seen in action in September 2024, when he lost to Ridge Holland in a singles match.

