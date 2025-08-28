WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Two stars released from their contracts with the company, Veteran bashes Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley completes 8 years

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories around Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley, among other topics.Also, two stars have been released from their contract with the Stamford-based promotion following recent controversy that has shaken the wrestling world. Let's check it all out without any further ado:#3. WWE veteran is not a fan of Sami Zayn's pushSami Zayn is one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster. While the former Bloodline member has yet to become a world champion on the main roster, he looks set to be lined up for a world title feud down the line.However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not appear to be a huge fan of the Honorary Uce, noting that it's just monotonous booking with stars like him.&quot;Forty-one years old, and we're gonna strap a rocket on him [Sami Zayn]? This is just like you say, Chris. It's so monotonous. Because it's the same people and the same matches. There's no stories. You know, if there were stories, you could make things interesting. But with no stories, these people just keep having matches with each other,&quot; he said on Writing with Russo.Sami Zayn recently made it clear that he plans on winning a WWE World Title. Many believe that he will be the one to eventually dethrone Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion.#2. Two more stars released from WWE contractsRaja Jackson's actions against Syko Stu have been the talk of the town over the last several days. The incident occurred at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley this past weekend, resulting in the promotion losing its affiliation with WWE ID.The incident also resulted in multiple names losing their developmental contracts with the global juggernaut, with Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis being new additions to the list.It was reported previously that Aaron Roberts was also let go from his deal following the end of the alliance between World Wrestling Entertainment and KnokX Pro.#1. Rhea Ripley completes 8 years with WWERhea Ripley is one of the most over names in the pro wrestling fraternity. The former Women's World Champion began her journey with the global juggernaut in 2017 as one of the participants in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.Mami's first match in the tournament aired on August 28, 2017, implying that she has now completed eight years with the company.Ripley defeated Miranda Salinas in the first round of the Mae Young Classic but lost to Dakota Kai in the second round. She also took part in the tournament next year and went on till the semi-finals. She soon joined NXT UK and NXT, and the rest, as they say, is history!