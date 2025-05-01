WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Veteran name stepping away from wrestling due to health issues, Roman Reigns out, Latest on Brock Lesnar

We are back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A veteran doesn't have much time left in the ring. Meanwhile, we have learned a disappointing update on the status of Roman Reigns ahead of the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event.

What's the latest on Brock Lesnar? Continue reading as we dive into the top news stories and rumors of the week.

#3. Naomi is planning to step away from WWE

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Naomi revealed that she has had some health complications and would consider taking an indefinite break from WWE soon to start a family with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."

Naomi is currently embroiled in a deeply personal feud with Jade Cargill. The two wrestled each other on Night One of WrestleMania 41, which saw The Storm emerge victorious. The Glow's current WWE run could very well be the last of her career, if her recent comments are anything to go by.

#2. Roman Reigns ruled out of WWE Backlash 2025

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, the night Bron Breakker took him and CM Punk out of commission on the orders of Seth Rollins.

According to WrestleVotes, the Only Tribal Chief is expected to remain off TV until the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in June.

"I'd be surprised if he's on the Backlash card. Money in the Bank is possible, but I'm not counting on him next weekend being at St. Louis, no."

WWE ran the aforementioned angle on RAW to write Reigns off television for the foreseeable future.

#1. WWE acknowledges Brock Lesnar

WWE cannot talk about Paul Heyman without mentioning Brock Lesnar. Fans couldn't help but notice that Michael Cole namedropped The Beast Incarnate on RAW this past week while discussing the list of clients Heyman has managed over the years.

"If you're [Bron] Breakker, why not align with Paul Heyman? I mean, Paul Heyman has made the careers of many men in this industry. Think about what Heyman did for Brock Lesnar. Think about what Heyman did for CM Punk. Think about what Heyman did for Roman Reigns. Think about what Heyman is now doing for Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker—perhaps the next 'Paul Heyman guy.' There's an argument to be made there that Breakker made a good decision," Cole said.

Heyman has now found not one, but two clients in the form of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The newly formed alliance has wreaked havoc on the red brand, having already put Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk on the sidelines.

