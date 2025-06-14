WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Veteran wants employees fired after major title change, Triple H to book a blockbuster match? Jey Uso's future revealed

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for June 14, 2025. Today, we'll cover a variety of stories, including Jey Uso's future, a veteran who wants employees fired after a huge title change, and Triple H's potential plan to book a blockbuster dream match.

Let's get right into it:

#5. Jey Uso's WWE future revealed ahead of Friday Night SmackDown

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther when The Yeet Master was locked in a sleeper hold and passed out. The 39-year-old RAW star's reign ended at 51 days, and fans expected him to take time off.

Later, Adam Pearce made a blockbuster announcement regarding Main Event Jey's future. The RAW General Manager revealed that Jey Uso will compete in the King of the Ring tournament, and the former World Heavyweight Champion got the final spot in the bracket against Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev.

#4. Four superstars qualified for King and Queen of the Ring on WWE SmackDown

WWE is weeks away from the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, and the King and Queen of the Ring tournament qualifier matches are slowly progressing across both brands. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, four superstars qualified from their respective brackets.

Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill won their respective Fatal Four-Way matches and advanced to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton also won their bouts, and all four stars are headed to the semi-finals, which will take place in the coming weeks.

#3. Triple H plans to book a blockbuster dream match for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

Gunther became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion this past week on Monday Night RAW, leaving fans shocked.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was Triple H's call to put the title on Gunther, as The Game wants to book a first-time-ever clash between The Ring General and Goldberg for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

#2. Ron Killings attacks John Cena twice on WWE SmackDown

R-Truth resurfaced in the Stamford-based promotion as Ron Killings at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 and attacked John Cena with the title. In the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Killings continued to attack The Franchise Player.

After the show's opening segment, the former United States Champion jumped John Cena as The Leader of the Cenation left the ring and walked out on Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight. Luckily for the champion, officials and security stopped the attack and separated the two.

Later, John Cena came out and called out Ron Killings, but CM Punk appeared. The two had an in-ring segment ahead of their title bout at WWE Night of Champions 2025. After The Straight Edge Star left the ring, Killings appeared and trapped The Franchise Player in the STF as Punk watched and mocked Cena from outside.

#1. Rikishi wants WWE employees fired after Jey Uso's title loss

Rikishi Fatu has wholeheartedly supported his sons and other family members in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past few years, the WWE Hall of Famer has often called out the management for Jey Uso's booking as a singles performer. Recently, Main Event Jey's loss to Gunther didn't sit well with the 59-year-old veteran.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion said those writing for his son should be fired as they're not doing it right. Fatu claimed the writing team was at fault, as they put Jey Uso in an awkward position with their work when he was the World Heavyweight Champion.

"I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn't do him justice. You didn't feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here if you can't come up with something simple to promote and push your champion that you, not me, you decide to put this kid in that position," he said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso following his loss to Gunther.

