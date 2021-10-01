WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Video shows who sabotaged Finn Balor during title match at Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns breaks character to praise top superstars (1st October, 2021)

Welcome to another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. While we are looking forward to a big Draft 2021 event that will kickstart on SmackDown later tonight, there are a few stories from the recent past that caught our attention.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have ruled headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Fan video reveals who cut the rope during "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules 2021's main event saw "The Demon" Finn Balor lose to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a controversial fashion. The closing moments of their match saw The Demon's resurrection only for him to trip and fall when the rope unexpectedly gave way.

A fan posted a video on Twitter in which a man can be seen jumping off the ring while holding a camera right after the normal lights came back on, and it appears that he was the one who cut the rope.

It is unclear if the person is another superstar disguised as a cameraman or if he was really a part of the production crew. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted a small knife or possibly bolt cutters in his hands and speculated that he was the one responsible for Balor's fall.

It will be interesting to see if the company is planning to use this as a storyline and provide a legit explanation behind "The Demon" Finn Balor's booking in his big title match.

#5 Roman Reigns breaks character to praise top WWE Superstars

Roman Reigns tries to maintain his heel persona most of the time, even when it is off-screen. However, he currently broke character in a recent interview to praise WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley. The Tribal Chief hailed them as world-class athletes and was impressed with their swift in-ring movement.

"Everybody's built a really solid package. Just the two guys I was in there with on Monday, Bobby Lashley and Big E—very different physiques, but both top-tier, world-class athletes. Not only with the way they look, but the numbers they can put up in the gym. I'm sure if you put a stopwatch on them, too, it'd be pretty impressive the way they can move," said Reigns.

Last week, Roman Reigns visited RAW and faced both Big E and Lashley. The Tribal Chief stood tall after an impressive performance, but he might face both superstars soon. While he could clash with Big E at Survivor Series, Reigns might find himself involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley, who hinted at a potential move to SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2021.

Edited by Kaushik Das

