WWE News: Sasha Banks challenges top Impact Wrestling star to a match

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3 // 07 May 2019, 03:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Boss isn't wasting the opportunity to get on the WWE boss's nerves.

What's the story?

Oh, Sasha! As we await a positive update regarding her WWE return, the 4-time WWE Women's Champion is out here teasing the unexpected.

Former Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Tessa Blanchard recently posted a photo on Instagram and guess who popped up in the comments' section? Yes, Sasha Banks herself.

The WWE Superstar just responded with two effective words, "Let's wrestle."

In case you didn't know...

The entire Sasha Banks saga has gotten incredibly complicated and as things stand, the situation between the WWE and the Superstar is in a stalemate.

It all began when Banks reportedly made her frustrations known after being forced to drop the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 to the IIconics. Various reports claimed that Banks asked for her release from the company, however, WWE wasn't willing to cut her off and sent her home. The management hoped to give Banks some time to rethink her decision, which would have also cooled down the volatile matter.

However, as of this writing, the negotiations between Banks and WWE have reached a roadblock despite there being rumours that she could be inserted into the MITB Women's match as a last-minute replacement for one of the current competitors in the match.

Banks is legit unhappy and WWE too may be in the mood to make her pay for her outbursts. It seems WWE could force Banks to see out her contract by adding on the time she has missed.

It's a complex condition to digest until we get an official statement from the WWE or the superstar herself. In the meantime, Banks is busy giving the fans all the hints of a potential departure.

The heart of the matter

Tessa Blanchard - who previously wrestled for WWE as part of the WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament - posted a photo on Instagram with the Impact Wrestling screen in the backdrop.

Advertisement

Sasha Banks couldn't resist the opportunity to call out the former Knockout's Champion for a match...

The Boss is at it again!

What's next?

In addition to Impact Wrestling, Blanchard even competes on the independent circuit and is the current Women of Wrestling Champion. While this may all turn out to be a pointless tease, we can't rule out the scenario of Banks potentially leaving WWE to wrestle in Impact Wrestling or on the indies in the near future.

What are your thoughts? Who is at fault here - WWE or The Boss? Should Banks just leave WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.