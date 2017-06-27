WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals what it would take for a possible Shield reunion

Seth Rollins gives his thoughts on Roman Reigns and a possible Shield reunion.

Could a reunion be on the cards?

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport during his promotional tour of WWE 2K18. He spoke about Roman Reigns as well as a possible Shield reunion.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins was recently announced as the cover Superstar of the WWE 2K18 game following a social media campaign. Besides that, Rollins has been embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt as of late and is scheduled to face off against the Eater of Worlds at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View.

Rollins also recently appeared on a SmackDown-exclusive Live Event and faced off against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins spoke about Roman Reigns and praised his accomplishments. He spoke about how Reigns had headlined the last three WrestleManias and that he was one of the very few people to have achieved such a feat. He also brought up how Reigns and Brock Lesnar were the only two people to have beaten The Undertake at WrestleMania.

Rollins then said that Reigns was in a “special place” right now as far as his life and career were concerned. He further added that Reigns wants to be the Universal Champion, a title that he hasn’t been able to win yet and therefore still has quite a lot to accomplish on Monday Night Raw.

Rollins was also asked about a possible reunion of The Shield, which included himself, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns and disbanded in June 2014. Rollins stated that it would take “a few beers” and “common goals” for it to happen, but did not rule out the possibility. He was quoted as saying:

“To make our entrance through the crowd, it would take a common goal and that’s been the big difference I think, you know.

In the last few years [the difference] is that we’ve all got our individual goals and individual things going on so it would take something pretty massive to take us all away from that and get us back on the same page. But, never say never, you know? You never know what could come, that’s the cool thing about the WWE is; that it’s full of surprises so we’ll see. Like I said, we’ve all got our individual goals and aspirations.”

What’s next?

Seth Rollins will next be facing off against Bray Wyatt at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire 2017 Pay Per View on 9th July 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The singles match is one of the five that have been announced for the event so far.

Author’s take

A Shield reunion, I believe, will happen at some point in the future. As far as the WWE are concerned, they’re keeping all cards close to their chest when it comes to something of that magnitude, as it would certainly blow the top off whatever venue it happens at and would boost the ratings for sure.

As far as Rollins is concerned, he has got a lot on his plate right now. Here’s hoping for a good showing from the Kingslayer at Great Balls of Fire!

