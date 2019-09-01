WWE News: Triple H finally reacts to Cesaro's epic NXT Takeover match

Cesaro battled Ilja Dragunov

Last night, history was made as WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales took place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff - and main roster WWE Superstar Cesaro had one of the matches of the night against Ilja Dragunov!

After the event, Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, met Triple H - who he'd interviewed earlier in the day and squashed rumors surrounding Vince McMahon's involvement in NXT and the possibility of the company re-signing Enzo and Cass.

McCarthy tweeted out a quote from The Game on Cesaro's match with Ilja Dragunov.

Cesaro made Dragunov tonight.

Spoke to Triple H after the show, he tells me “Cesaro made Dragunov tonight” and he made the right decision matching them two together. #NXTUKTakeOver — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2019

Might we see more main roster talents "make" stars on NXT UK?

Before NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, I had the pleasure of joining Triple H on conference call, where a delegate from SPORTbible asked Triple H about this very thing, particularly Drew McIntyre stating that he'd love to wrestle in NXT UK.

Yeah, I think that the opportunity, you know, when we see guys like Drew McIntytre talking about a brand it’s because that’s brand is hot.

Advertisement

If they want to be a part of it it’s not because they want to go and spend an off day there, they’re busy enough.

If his schedule permits and he has the ability, I’d love to make it happen.

Triple H also noted:

It’s exciting when you have talent in their own time wanting to come over because you know it’s something special and the fans are going to get something special.

Meanwhile, another RAW Superstar has added his name to the list of stars asking to wrestle in NXT UK. If Triple H decides to use them, he has plenty to choose from...

